The federal government will launch a card for individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) on Monday (16), in Brasília. The product will serve as a credit and debit card, with zero annual fees. The MEI Card launch event will be attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Minister Márcio França (Ministry of Entrepreneurship) and the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros. Other banks will soon be able to join the initiative to strengthen, recognize and support individual microentrepreneurs, according to information published by Agência Gov.



