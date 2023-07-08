Petista creates profile 2 days after the launch of the application, which belongs to Meta and is the main competitor of Twitter

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) joined the new social network of the company Meta, Threads, this Friday afternoon (July 7, 2023). The short message app was launched on Wednesday night (July 5, 2023) and is Elon Musk’s main competitor Twitter. The new social network had 10 million subscriptions in just 7 hours, according to Mark Zuckerberg, owner of the technology giant.

The president has been trying to create more space in the digital universe. Less than 1 month ago, on June 13, the program “Conversa com o Presidente” premiered in live format. The head of state re-edits the form used by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) which broadcast live every Thursday.

Unlike Lula, the former president was present in the new network previously. Until the publication of this content, he had 510 thousand followers, 1.97% of his 25.3 million followers on Instagram.

At the top of the Legislature, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also has a profile on the network, with 4,393 followers, totaling 1.5% of its Instagram followers. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), had not joined Threads until at least 6:30 pm this Friday (July 7).

HOW THREADS WORKS

Even as a standalone app, Threads will be partially integrated with Instagram. Followers of an Instagram profile will receive a notification to follow the new account on the neighboring platform.

That way, instead of rebuilding an audience from scratch, Threads users will already have their existing audience coming from Instagram, and they can also keep the same username on both platforms. Users of the social network created by Meta will also be able to like, comment, republish and share text posts, similarly to the tools already available on Twitter.