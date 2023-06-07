Vice President affirms that Brazil is “a protagonist in the fight against climate change”

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), stated that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is “loyal” to campaign promises and which, therefore, will maintain the “inclusive development with stability, predictability and sustainability.” The statement was made on Tuesday (June 6, 2023) in an interview with the broadcaster CNN.

“Brazil is a protagonist in the fight against climate change. This is a commitment for all of us. The president is against the deforestation of the Amazon, which is not done by farmers, but by land grabbers. Then, [a taxa de desmatamento] It’s already down”he stated.

Alckmin, who is also a minister of the MDIC (Development, Industry, Commerce and Services)cited the publication of Law No. 14,595 (here is the full – 37 KB) by President Lula, which determines vetoes to parts of the MP (provisional measure) of the Atlantic Forest (1,150 of 2022), approved by the House.

“Congress has the right to do what it wants. It is another autonomous power. He approved a measure that allowed certain interventions in the Atlantic Forest biome. The president vetoed it. By the way, yesterday was World Environment Day. So, President Lula’s government is committed to sustainability”highlighted.

The vice-president pointed out that the veto published by Lula is something “normal in the democratic process”.

“You have moments that are more difficult and moments of advancement. Now, President Lula’s government is for dialogue. And not only between politicians, but with organized civil society”.

Still regarding dialogue with society, Alckmin spoke about the installation of the National Council for Economic and Social Development, known as Conselhão. The vice-president stated that the CNDI will be created (National Council for Industry Development) this month, through the MDIC.

“[Vamos] listening to the steel industry, the IT area, agribusiness, mining, in short, all areas. So, the more we listen, the less we make mistakes”added the vice president.

MP CAUSES STRESSING

like the Power360 showed, the changes in the MP were the reason for a new tension in the relationship between the two legislative houses after senators challenged passages included by the deputies. Senators assessed that the proposal that came from the House had “tortoises”, Brasilia’s policy jargon for excerpts in projects that will be foreign to the original version.

Deputies, however, rejected the Senate’s decision to suppress changes made by the House. They also rejected one of the amendments included by the senators, which determined the alteration of the project’s menu, that is, the general guidelines of the proposal.

The president suspended stretches that could facilitate licenses for investment and infrastructure works, such as the stretch that passed from states to municipalities the prerogative to approve deforestation in areas with vegetation in stages of regeneration.

With the current text, compensatory actions for the suppression of native vegetation in the construction of transmission lines, natural gas transport systems and public water supply become necessary again.

MP FOR BOLSONARO

When it was edited by the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in December 2022, the provisional measure determined a period of 180 days for rural properties to adhere to the PRA (Environmental Regularization Program).

This is a device of the Forest Code that establishes a commitment with rural landowners to compensate for native vegetation and avoid fines. Deputies approved an amendment to the PL that extended the time for membership by 1 year.

In addition to the PRA, the deputies passed from the States to the municipalities the prerogative to approve deforestation in areas with vegetation in stages of regeneration. The idea would be to facilitate and speed up the approval of licenses for investments and infrastructure works in these areas.

The text of the MP as it left the Chamber also removed the requirement of lack of “technical and locational alternative” for the suppression of the Atlantic Forest in cases of undertakings. It also excluded the need for compensatory actions for the suppression of native vegetation in the construction of transmission lines, natural gas transport systems and public water supply.

The specification regarding the suppression of parts of the forest that are no longer in their original state was intended to establish what should be taken into account, the Atlantic Forest Lawfrom 2006, or the Complementary Law 140from 2011.

In the legal environment, the most common jurisprudence is that the complementary law must prevail. Thus, the MP would pass licensing competence to municipalities, which would need to create environmental affairs councils to issue opinions and permissions.