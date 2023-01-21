General Julio Cesar de Arruda. Here. Ferrentini/ Eastern Military Command

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, unexpectedly dismissed the Army Commander, General Júlio Cesar de Arruda, in the midst of a crisis of confidence with the military after the assault on the headquarters of the three powers on Saturday. last day 8 in Brasilia. The military man received the news this Saturday, reports the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. The dismissed man met this Friday with Lula together with the heads of the Navy and Aeronautics, as well as the Defense Minister. Arruda took office on December 30, taking over the Presidency. As is tradition, the president promoted the most veteran of each weapon.

The person chosen to replace him is General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who is in charge of the southeastern military region, which includes the State of São Paulo. Paiva has become known this week thanks to a speech that has circulated on social networks in which he ardently defended that the Armed Forces are a State institution, demanded respect for the electoral results, whether they like it or not, and proclaimed that the Army is apolitical and nonpartisan.

The Army, to which the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, belonged for decades, is the largest group in the Armed Forces and where Bolsonarism has penetrated the deepest in recent years.

The aforementioned newspaper assures that the replacement was decided by the president after General Arruda did not show willingness to take the measures desired by Lula in the meeting on Friday to reduce mistrust towards the uniformed officers.

Bolsonaro is an Army captain, an institution he left through the back door after planning a bomb attack in protest of low wages, who entered politics and was a deputy for almost three decades. During his presidential term, the Armed Forces have become remarkably politicized. He filled his council with ministers of retired generals, appointed an active general as head of health in the midst of a pandemic, and doubled the number of uniformed officers in civilian positions in the Administration to more than 6,000.

Thousands of Bolsonaro fanatics stormed the offices of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court 12 days ago in the most serious attack against democracy since the end of the dictatorship (1964-1985). After the coup attempt, Lula dismissed more than 80 soldiers from the presidential circle after complaining that the assailants of the palace where his office is located did not even need to break the door because someone opened it from inside.

The dismissal of the military chief has emerged while the president, who has held the Presidency since January 1, is visiting the Amazonian city of Boa Vista (State of Roraima) to inquire about the serious situation suffered by the Yanomami indigenous people, who live on the border with Venezuela. Harassed by illegal miners looking for gold on their ancestral lands, this community suffers from truly alarming rates of malnutrition and malaria that have led the Ministry of Health to declare a health emergency.

Lula’s crisis of confidence with the military has been brewing for some time. The current Defense Minister, José Múcio, is a political veteran with an aversion to conflict, according to Lula himself, who has been in office for three weeks trying to reduce the hostility of the military towards the new president. During the two months that have elapsed since the elections that Lula won Bolsonaro by the minimum and his inauguration, thousands of supporters of the defeated camped out in front of barracks scattered throughout Brazil demanding that the military intervene to cut off Lula’s path to power. Protests that then President Bolsonaro blessed and encouraged as long as they were peaceful.

Although Lula would have preferred a negotiated solution before beginning his term on January 1, it was not until the day after the assault on Brasilia that the military themselves, with the support of the security forces, dismantled the coup protests outside the barracks. A good part of the invaders from the powers walked calmly escorted by the Military Police to the political heart of Brazil, which they later took to the bravas, destroying buildings, furniture and works of art.

In Lula’s first two terms (2003-2010), there was a kind of truce between the president and the Armed Forces thanks to the fact that he promoted important investment projects in areas of interest to the military. But that relationship soured with the rise to power of his successor, Dilma Rousseff, who established the Truth Commission to investigate the crimes of the dictatorship.

