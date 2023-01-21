(Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Saturday dismissed the current army commander, General Júlio César de Arruda. His replacement will be the military commander of the Southeast, General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva.

The information was anticipated by GloboNews and confirmed by Reuters with a government source.

The change of command in the Army takes place in the midst of a military crisis in the government after the attacks on the Three Powers on January 8. Days after the attacks, Lula showed distrust in the military leadership and accused “people from the Armed Forces” of having been colluding with the depredation in Brasília.

On Friday, the president met with Arruda and the commanders of the Navy, Marcos Sampaio Olsen, and of the Air Force, Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, in Brasília.

After the meeting, the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, told journalists that the actions of January 8 were not the main topic of the meeting, but stressed that there would be punishment if the participation of military personnel in violent acts was proven. “I understand that there was no direct involvement of the Armed Forces, but if any element had personal involvement, it will be investigated”, he said.

(By Lisandra Paraguassu and Isabel Versiani)