The Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvasaid this Friday that Venezuela “He lives in a very unpleasant regime, with an authoritarian tendency,” although he did not consider it a “dictatorship”and again demanded that the minutes of the electoral process be published.

“The opposition says it won, (President Nicolás) Maduro says he won and I can only recognize that the process was democratic if they present the evidence,” he said. Lula in an interview with the radio station Radio Gaucha.

The Brazilian president commented on the contrary reaction of Maduro and the opposition to the suggestion he made on Thursday to hold new elections if a result is not recognized.

“They didn’t like the idea,” Lula admitted, stressing once again that the solution to the political conflict unleashed after the July 28 elections “depends solely and exclusively on the behavior of Venezuelans.”

In the case of the position of the Government of Brazil, He reiterated that in order to recognize the election results, it is necessary to “know if the numbers are true” presented by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which awarded the victory to Maduro, and the opposition, which denounces fraud and claims the victory.

To this end, Lula insisted on the dissemination of the results table by table, which the National Electoral Council has not yet published. “Where are these minutes?” he reiterated.

The Brazilian president also considered that the current conflict will not lead to a “civil war”, as has been warned in various political circles both inside and outside Venezuela.

“I think there are many countries willing to help us live in peace in South America,” said Lula, who is trying to carry out a kind of mediation together with the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Mexico, Manuel Andrés López Obrador, although the latter has distanced himself from that process in recent days.

Brazilian President Lula Da Silva and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP/Presidency of Venezuela Share

González Urrutia urges Maduro not to “delay the peaceful transition” in Venezuela any longer



Meanwhile, the standard-bearer of the majority anti-Chavez movement, Edmundo González Urrutia, urged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday “not to delay any longer the peaceful transition” that – he said – the country elected in the presidential elections on July 28, in reference to the victory he claims to have obtained in these elections, despite the fact that the official candidate was declared the winner by the electoral body.

In a video posted on social media, the leader of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – the main opposition coalition – said that “the decision to continue ignoring the will of the people expressed at the polls on July 28 affects” the country’s democracy, as well as its economy, and accused Maduro of “playing with the lives of millions” of Venezuelans.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro’s victory with results that, 18 days after the elections, have not yet been published and that have been questioned by numerous countries and organizations, which are calling for transparency on the part of the institution.

The PUD insists that the victory of its standard-bearer is confirmed by “83.5%” of the “records” that it claims to have obtained thanks to the people who were witnesses and members of the table during the day of July 28.

Venezuela deserves a future of stability, prosperity and peace, but to achieve this, it is essential to respect the will of the people and allow the transition to a government that can restore confidence and open the doors to economic development.

In the video, González Urrutia called on Maduro to “respect the will of the people” and warned him that, without “a political transition, there is no possibility of attracting significant investments to the country.”

“Venezuela deserves a future of stability, prosperity and peace, but to achieve this, it is essential to respect the will of the people and allow the transition to a government that can restore confidence and open the doors to economic development,” added the former ambassador.

Gonzalez Urrutia said Wednesday that Venezuelans’ will to “change in peace” is “sacred and must be respected,” something the majority opposition says it will defend on Saturday, when it called for a “big protest” inside and outside the Caribbean country.

According to the interim report of the UN panel of experts invited to observe the process, the presidential elections lacked the “basic measures of transparency and integrity that are essential to hold credible elections.”

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for “transparency” and encouraged “the publication of election results and the breakdown by polling station.”

Chavismo, for its part, defends the announced victory of its leader, which it will support on Saturday in a mobilization that it called for days after the opposition coalition did so.