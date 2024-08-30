The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva insisted on Friday that he does not recognize the electoral victory of his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, despite the decision of the Supreme Court of that country in favor of the Chavista leader and clarified that Nor does it endorse the victory of opposition standard-bearer Edmundo González Urrutia.

Lula said during an interview with a Brazilian radio station that he does not “question” the Supreme Court of Venezuelawhich last week confirmed Maduro’s victory, but explained that, in its opinion, this institution is not the right one to resolve the dispute.

“President Maduro did not listen to the National Electoral Council (CNE) and went straight to the Supreme Court. He should go through the Council, which was created for that purpose.”he noted.

The Brazilian president said that there is “no evidence” of a victory for Maduro, but clarified that he does not recognize the opposition’s standard-bearer Edmundo González either. Urrutia as the winner of the elections held on July 28.

Lula once again highlighted his mediation efforts with the Colombian government to demand that the CNE present the electoral records broken down by voting table, a request that has not yet been met.

He also said it was “important” to call new elections, an idea that has been rejected by both sides.

“Maduro will face the consequences of his gesture,” said the president, who said he was “aware of having tried to help a lot.”

The CNE declared Maduro the winner on the night of the election, but the opposition later published copies of the minutes from a majority of the polling stations and these showed González Urrutia winning by a wide margin.

Lula, whose party was one of the first to recognize Maduro’s victory, hardened his stance in recent days. against the official result of the presidential elections and joined the majority of the international community in demanding the disaggregated publication of the results certifying the victory of the Venezuelan president.

That stance led Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to break off relations with Brazil. after stating that Lula is one of the leaders of the region who has had a “brutal” and “cowardly” reaction by not recognizing Maduro’s victory, and that he is part of the “servile, traitorous, groveling governments.”

Ortega also attacked Gustavo Petro, saying he saw him “as competing with Lula to see who will be the leader who will represent the Yankees in Latin America.”

For Fernando Pedrosa, professor and researcher at the University of Buenos Aires, “Brazil has a big problem.” “Brazil on the one hand is putting pressure, but it is not putting pressure on either, Because Maduro is also secretly threatening to start an armed conflict in Essequibo, on the border with Brazil,” he said.