Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assured this Tuesday that the “threat of a new world conflict has never been so close” as today and warned that “if Russia collapses”, they will all die.

In a ceremony of awarding the ranks of general to high military commanders, the Belarusian leader affirmed that “if Russia collapses, we will be under the rubble and we will all die.”

Lukashenko assured that they are trying to “shake up” the region and “disorient” its people to impose new rules and a new world order. “Our countries and our peoples will no longer be in that order,” he added.

According to Lukashenko, the West would immediately take advantage of the situation if chaos breaks out in Russia, alluding to the failed Wagner Group mutiny.

President Lukashenko also spoke on Tuesday about the situation that took place over the weekend and stated that he ordered the country’s Army to be placed on maximum alert when the rebellion of the Wagner group mercenaries began last Friday in southern Russia.

“I gave all the pertinent instructions to put the Army on maximum combat alert,” said the president, quoted by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the Belarusian presidency, at the ceremony of awarding the ranks of general to high command.

Lukashenko indicated that the rebellion led by the head of the Wagners, Yevgeny Prigozhin, forced him to take this measure “I will not hide it: it was painful to watch the events taking place in the south of Russia. Not just for me. Many of our citizens took them to heart. Because the homeland is one,” he said.

the Belarusian president considered the rebellion to be the result of mismanagement of rivalries between Wagner and the Russian army, which have not stopped increasing in recent months. “The situation got out of hand, then we thought it would be resolved but it was not resolved,” Lukashenko told reporters. “There are no heroes in this story,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Lukashenko in a message to the nation on Monday night for his “contribution to the peaceful resolution of the situation”, alluding to his mediation for the agreement that on Saturday put an end to the rebellion of Prigozhin and his mercenaries when they advanced towards Moscow.

And it is that the failed Wagner rebellion at the weekend took the Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko, out of the shadow of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Well, overnight the Belarusian president found himself turned into a mediator between Russians. Neither more nor less between the head of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the Russian Presidency, an unthinkable role for an important, albeit minor, partner of the Kremlin.

Lukashenko owed it to Putin: the support of the Kremlin chief was crucial for the regime of the Belarusian president to survive the massive opposition protests after the 2020 presidential elections, declared fraudulent by his adversaries and a large part of the international community.

Economic and political backing from Russia has allowed the Belarusian president to rule his country with an iron fist, but has greatly increased his dependence on Moscow.

Alexandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

However, according to analysts, Lukashenko could in the future regret the pact by which his country will receive the head of the Wagner paramilitary group.

Katia Glod, a researcher on relations between Russia and the West at the European Leadership Network in London, in fact, qualifies Lukashenko’s role in mediation. “I don’t think it was Lukashenko’s will. I think he was used by the Kremlin. He would prefer not to have Prigozhin,” Glod told AFP.

The presence of Wagner’s boss in Belarus implies “multiple risks” in a country where the loyalty of the security forces is essential after the 2020 elections, when there were massive protests and brutal repression, says the expert.

“The only advantage the Belarusian leader could gain would be to use Prigozhin’s men as his personal army against a possible revolt,” he added.

