Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador delivered his fifth government report this Friday in which he announced a constitutional reform so that the population elects the judges of the Judiciary by direct vote and to the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

“I am going to propose a constitutional reform initiative to cleanse the Judiciary of complicity, conflicts of interest, unspeakable coexistence, corruption and waste of resources,” declared the president in Campeche, a state in the southeast of the country.

“It is essential and urgent that the judges, magistrates and ministers (of the Supreme Court) be directly elected by the people and not appointed by the economic and political power elite of Mexico,” he added.

López Obrador offered his penultimate government report, that the presidents of Mexico must render every September 1st.

In the event, the president revived his friction with the Supreme Court and the Judiciary, which has slowed down his legal reforms such as the energy nationalization policy and the militarization of the National Guard.

As an example, he cited that the SCJN halted the distribution of its school textbooks in the states of Chihuahua and Coahuila after legal protection from conservative organizations.

Therefore, he indicated that in his last legislature in Congress, which begins this Friday, He will propose reforming the Constitution so that all judges of the Judiciary are subject to popular election.

“Just as municipal presidents, men or women, female governors, are elected, just as local deputies, federal deputies, senators, and the president of the republic are elected, this is how the judges, magistrates and ministers”, he stated.

The ruler reiterated his accusations that the Supreme Court and the Judiciary are corrupt and they are linked to interests contrary to their government.

“It is not a minor thing, those who administer justice must serve the people, their causes and their mandates, and not, as is the case now, operate under the slogan of benefiting groups or political, economic factions and even under the slogan of criminal interests” he expressed.

His economic achievements

In his report, López Obrador also defended this Friday that his economic model of “Mexican humanism” works “in an exceptional way”, citing that the country’s economy grows by more than 3% per year after the covid-19 pandemic.

“In the almost five years of my government, it has been demonstrated that our development model, called Mexican humanism, summarized in the phrase that the poor come first for the good of all, is effective and works in an exceptional way,” the president declared.

At the event, the ruler enunciated what he considered economic achievements of his Administration, which began in December 2018, as the 88% increase in real terms in the minimum wage, “something not seen in the last 40 years”and that Mexico is the “third country in the world with less unemployment”.

“In today’s Mexico, as never before, there are 22 million workers registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute, who receive an average of 16,284 pesos a month (957 dollars). When we came to the Presidency, the minimum wage was 88 pesos a day (5.17 dollars), now it is 207 (12.17 dollars),” he said.

He also cited that the reserves of the Bank of Mexico total 203,000 million dollars and the debt remains at a proportion of 44% of GDP, when at the beginning of his term he received it at 43.6%.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

“After the pandemic, our economy has grown by more than 3% per year, the peso is the currency that has strengthened the most in the world in relation to the dollar, foreign investment is arriving like never before,” he continued.

“And the remittances that our compatriots send, to whom we sincerely thank, migrant compatriots, what they send to their relatives, this year will exceed 60,000 million dollars, a record figure that greatly relieves 12 million families,” he said.

The president defended that this is the result of his policy that prioritizes the poor. “It is false that if those at the top do well, those at the bottom will necessarily do well. Our alternative model or project is based on precisely the opposite, on attending first to the base of the social pyramid and that is what it is generating better income for families,” he commented.

How does Amlo reach his fifth year in government?

Amlo reaches his fifth government report with an approval level of 57%, although with negative perceptions about his handling of violence, the economy and corruption, according to a survey by El Financiero.

The opinion study of the newspaper revealed that the approval of the president is slightly higher than that of a year ago, when he had 55% acceptance. In contrast, 43% of those surveyed disapproved of the management of López Obrador, which started in December 2018.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The worst evaluated issue for the president is that of public security, in which 61% of Mexicans consider that he is treating the issue “badly”. or very bad”, while only 25% rate it as “good or very good”.

It is followed by economics, in which 44% think that it is handled “badly or very badly” while 36% see it as “good or very good”.

In the fight against corruption, the president’s main campaign promise, 40% of those surveyed described his management as “bad or very bad” and 39% as “good or very good.”

The president receives the best evaluation in his management of social support, that 52% of the population considers “good or very good” and 25% “bad or very bad”. While in education, the president receives 46% positive evaluations and 32% negative ones.

In personal attributes, it stands out that 56% of Mexicans recognize his “honesty” and 52% his “leadership”. But only 41% of voters see him as “ability to deliver.”

Amlo has clear challenges. Despite the decrease in homicides, the country is experiencing a persistent crisis of drug violence and an unsatisfactory response to their promises regarding the protection of human rights.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), assured on August 22 that intentional homicide continues to decline and stressed that in the last six years the monthly incidence of this crime has been reduced by 19 .9%.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) recorded 32,223 murders in 2022, a drop of 9.74% compared to 35,700 in 2021. However, in 2022, Mexico was listed as the most dangerous “country at peace” for the press, by concentrating 20% ​​of the murders of journalists in the world, with 13 cases, according to the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

In addition, more than 111,000 missing or missing people are officially counted in the Latin American country and, according to research by organizations and search engines, there are 52,000 human remains that remain unidentified in public dependencies.

Marches of Mexicans in protest to the disappeared.

María Luisa Aguilar, coordinator of the international area of ​​the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Centro Prodh), explained that there is a clear negative balance that is influenced by the deepening of militarization. “The security model is not working,” she asserted.

Experts agree that one of the main axes that slow down progress in security and protection of human rights in Mexico is impunity, which is at more than 93%, according to the organization Impunidad Cero.

*With EFE