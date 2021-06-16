By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former Rio de Janeiro governor Wilson Witzel said Wednesday, in testimony to Covid’s CPI in the Senate, that President Jair Bolsonaro invested in narrative to weaken governors by adopting measures of social distancing and the left at the mercy of the disgrace that lay ahead.

Witzel used his testimony to the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) to state that the investigation against him was directed and that he was the victim of a moral lynching in the process that resulted in his impeachment. The former governor appeared at the commission despite having obtained a habeas corpus.

“The president left the governors at the mercy of the disgrace to come. The only person responsible for the 450,000 dead who are there has a name, an address and must be held responsible, here, at the International Criminal Court, for the acts he committed”, said Witzel to the CPI.

The former governor reported that he had no dialogue with Bolsonaro, which the state was in a “critical” situation.

“The federal government, in order to get rid of the consequences of what would come with the pandemic, created a narrative. It was a planned narrative, strategically thought out. The state governments would be in a fragile situation, because they would not be able to buy supplies, respirators and even care for their patients in the Unified Health System”, he argued.

“So, what became clear is that the narrative constructed by the federal government was to put the governors in a fragile situation, because the governors took the necessary measures of social isolation. And this has economic repercussions,” he said.

