AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 04/08/2024 – 21:22

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, launched this Monday (8) an offer to buy back the country's sovereign debt that matures between 2025 and 2029, for US$1.75 billion (R$8.7 billion).

“Today we launched the repurchase offer for our external debt maturing from 2025 to 2029,” announced the head of state on the social network X. “Everyone who holds the country’s bonds has access to this public and voluntary repurchase.”

The buyback offer runs until the 15th, according to Bukele's statement. The country issued “an invitation for each holder to submit offers to exchange the bonds for cash.” For accepted offers, the country will pay “accumulated interest and any premium related to these securities”.

According to the Central Reserve Bank, El Salvador's public debt reached US$34 billion (R$170.9 billion) at the end of 2023, equivalent to 82% of Salvador's GDP.

Bukele, who was re-elected in February, favored by his crusade against criminal groups, promised that in his new five-year term, which will begin on June 1, his efforts will be focused on boosting the economy.