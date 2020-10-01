New Delhi President Ramnath Kovind is celebrating his 75th birthday today. President Ramnath Kovind was born on 1 October 1945 in the village of Paraunkh in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. President Kovind belongs to the Koli community of lites. Ramnath Kovind is the first President elected from Uttar Pradesh. Ramnath Kovind took over as the President of India on 25 July 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have given birthday wishes to President Ramnath Kovind through social media. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘Warm birthday wishes to the President. His rich insight and understanding of policy matters is a great asset to our nation. I pray for his good health and long life.

At the same time, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, ‘Warm birthday wishes to President Ramnath Kovind ji. The nation has received the benefit of your glorious public life and experienced leadership dedicated to public concerns. Wish you health, happiness and satisfaction in your life dedicated to the nation.

Please tell that Ramnath Kovind was working on the post of Governor of Bihar before being elected President. Ramnath Kovind has been active in politics for more than thirty years. In the beginning of his long political career, he has fought for the Scheduled Castes, Backwards, Minorities and Women. Kovind, who was the president of BJP Dalit Morcha and All India Koli Samaj, has also served as BJP’s national spokesperson. Ramnath Kovind was considered the biggest Dalit face of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Political journey of Ramnath

Ramnath joined the BJP in 1990 and contested the Lok Sabha elections. He lost the elections but in 1993 and 1999, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party. During this time Ramnath also became the National President of BJP Scheduled Front. In 2007, Ramnath contested from Bognipur assembly seat but could not win again. After this, he was made the General Secretary of the state by activating him in the UP BJP organization. After which he was made the Governor of Bihar.

Advocacy in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court

After studying LLB, Ramnath prepared for the IAS. He also passed the civil services examination but due to lack of IAS cadre, he decided to advocate. Ramnath Kovind practiced in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. From 1977 to 1979, he was a lawyer of the Central Government in the Delhi High Court. While practiced in the Supreme Court from 1980 to 1993.

As a lawyer, Kovind always helped the poor and the weak. In particular, he used to help the Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe people, women, the needy and the poor under the banner of Free Legal Aid Society.

