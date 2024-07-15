The president of United States, Joe Biden called for national unity during a speech from the Oval Office of the White House on Sunday and urged Americans to resolve their differences “at the ballot box, not with bullets.”

“In America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box. That’s how we do it, at the ballot box, not with bullets,” the president said in a speech that lasted just over six minutes and was broadcast on major television networks.

The president focused his speech on national unity and the rejection of violence.

He did not offer new details about the investigation into the attack against former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in Pennsylvania, But he argued that such an event forces all Americans to “step back, take stock and see how we move forward from there.”

Biden argued that the US “cannot” and “should not” embark on a path of political violence and recalled that the country has been down that road before, citing examples such as the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the attack on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence, any kind of violence. Ever. Period. No exceptions. We cannot allow this violence to become normalized. The political climate in this country has become very heated. “It’s time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that,” Biden said.

Biden says he’s glad to know Trump is okay

Despite the “deep and strong disagreements” between the two major parties and the “high stakes” in these elections, Biden insisted on the importance of resolving differences through debate and words, without political violence.

“Disagreements are inevitable. It is part of human nature, but politics should never be a battlefield and, God forbid, a field of slaughter,” he stressed.

“I believe politics should be a space for peaceful debate, for seeking justice, for making decisions guided by the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. Let us stand for an America not of extremism and rage, but of decency and grace,” he added.

Biden spoke briefly by phone with Trump after Saturday’s attack and, in front of millions of Americans watching his speech on television at home, He said on Sunday that he is “glad” to know that he is well and assured that both he and his wife, the first lady, Jill Biden, have him “in their prayers.”

Trump, who was injured in the attack, is now in Milwaukee, where he will be officially declared the Republican Party’s candidate for the November elections during his party’s convention this week, in addition to the announcement of the vice presidential candidate who will accompany him on the ballot.

Trump, 78, also posted a message on his Truth Social platform calling for unity following the attack against him: “At this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand together (…) strong and determined and stop evil from winning.”