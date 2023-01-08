US President Joe Biden will visit the border with Mexico for the first time this Sunday, where records are being broken in the arrival of migrants, before moving to the neighboring country to meet his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Biden will arrive this Sunday afternoon in the city of El Paso, Texas, one of the epicenters of the current wave of immigration, where he will meet with local officials and visit the Las Americas border bridge, which connects the US territory with Mexico.

The president will also visit one of the city’s migrant service centers that receives federal funds and meet with community leaders. The president will be accompanied by the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Then, on Monday he will meet in Mexico City with President López Obrador and on Tuesday the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, will join the conversation. with the celebration of the Summit of North American Leaders, known as the meeting of “The Three Amigos”.

(You may be interested in: Presidents of Mexico, Canada and the US will discuss migration and security)

This is Biden’s first trip to Latin America since he took office two years ago. The last US president to visit Mexico was Barack Obama in 2014.

On the negotiating table at the “Summit of the Three Amigos”, which last met in Washington in 2021, there are a wide variety of issues, such as immigration, drug trafficking, trade and the climate crisis.

Following his visit to the border, Biden will go to Mexico for a summit with Amlo and Trudeau. See also Sarzana, the tender for the construction of the new "green" school closed

Migration

And it is that Biden’s trip to the border and the summit with Mexico and Canada comes just days after his Government announced new immigration restrictions, which were criticized both by members of his party and by organizations in defense of human rights.

The new plan presented by Biden on Thursday and applauded by the Mexican government contemplates delivering 30,000 humanitarian permits per month for Venezuelan, Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants who have a sponsor in the United States.

(You can read: Immigration in Canada hits record; country seeks more workers)

Instead, those who cross the border without permission will be immediately returned to Mexico and barred from entering the country for five years.

According to Biden, the López Obrador government agreed to accept the return of 30,000 people of these four nationalities every month. White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a pre-trip news conference that this is “an example of close cooperation on migration” between the United States and Mexico.

Migrants will be expelled under Title 42, a controversial health policy established by former Republican President Donald Trump (20117-2021) and which remains in force by order of the Supreme Court.

Migrants gather outside a shelter in El Paso, Texas. See also US Senator Rejects $1.75 Tri Biden Package - THIS IS MONEY

The announcement brought to eight the nationalities that are subject to the restriction, Venezuela being the most recent, when migrants from this country began to be expelled from US territory last October.

Citizens of Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Central America (Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador) are also subject to Title 42. The Department of Homeland Security justified the expansion of Title 42 to these other three nationalities citing a 90% reduction in the number of arrests of Venezuelans at the border after the restriction began in October.

(Also: This is how I crossed ‘El Hueco’ three times to enter the United States)

However, hundreds of migrants from this country continue to enter the country through illegal crossings, without being detected by immigration authorities and exposing themselves to situations of greater risk.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow with 2.76 million migrants detained at the United States border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021.

More about the summit in Mexico

Fentanyl trafficking, the capture of Ovidio Guzmán and Mexican energy policy will also strain the North American Leaders Summit following Biden’s trip to El Paso, Texas.

The first meeting since November 2021 of “Los Tres Amigos”, as this group is known, will take place in the midst of the controversy over the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of Chapo most wanted by the US and whose detention led to violent acts that left 29 dead in Sinaloa, in northwestern Mexico.

President López Obrador denied that the operation had anything to do with the summit, but the United States and Canada intensified alerts for drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, a synthetic drug made in Mexico with chemical precursors brought from China.

(Keep reading: Title 42: ‘chaos’ at the US-Mexico border after court order)

Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP // EFE / Presidency of Mexico // GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

The drug enforcement agency of that country (DEA), in fact, seized enough fentanyl during 2022 to “kill the entire population” of the United States.

On the economic side, the meeting comes amid the energy consultations of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) in which Washington and Ottawa question the Mexican nationalist policy that favors state companies.

Both Biden and Trudeau are facing pressure at home to persuade López Obrador to change his energy policy.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP and EFE