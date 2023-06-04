uS-President Joe Biden has signed legislation temporarily suspending the federal debt ceiling in the United States. This was announced by the White House in Washington on Saturday. Congress had previously voted in favor of the project, thus preventing an imminent default. Biden now had to sign the law into force. In a statement, the White House specifically thanked the majority leaders of both parties in Congress “for their partnership.”

Long nail-biter and partisan fights

The law provides for the debt ceiling to be suspended until 2025. It was last at around 31.4 trillion dollars (about 29.1 trillion euros). At the same time, government spending will be limited over the next two years. However, the Republicans were not able to enforce their demands for significant spending cuts.

Only after a long nail-biter and bitter party-political battles did Biden’s Democrats and the Republicans agree on a compromise. According to the Ministry of Finance, without this the government would have run out of money on Monday. A default by the world’s largest economy could have triggered a global financial crisis and economic downturn.

The USA had already reached the statutory debt limit in January. Since then, the government has used so-called extraordinary measures to prevent a default. In the meantime, however, the possibilities for this were almost exhausted.