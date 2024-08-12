The President of the United States, Joe Biden said he decided to withdraw from the electoral race to avoid creating “distractions” in an election that he described as crucial for the future of the United States.

In the first interview since stepping back after going through a political crisis, Biden told CBS that he feared that if he stayed in the race, the spotlight would be on criticism of his candidacy.

“Several of my colleagues in the Senate and the House believed that I would be detrimental to the campaign and I feared that if I stayed, that would be the central issue,” the former president said in the interview published on Sunday.

In the brief interview, recorded at the White House last week, Biden appeared fragile but coherent, admitting again that he failed in the debate against Donald Trump although he stressed that in terms of health he has “no serious problems.”

The 81-year-old Democrat noted that when he first decided to run for president in 2020 to take on then-President Donald Trump, he saw himself as a “transitional” leader.

“I can’t even tell you how old I am, it’s hard for those words to come out of my mouth, but everything moved very quickly,” Biden said.

The president said that, in his opinion, These elections are of vital importance to US democracy and that although he felt “honoured” to be president, he had an “obligation to do what is best for the country.”

“We are at a turning point in history. The decisions we make in the next three or four years will determine what the next six decades will look like,” the president predicted.

“Listen to me carefully. If (Trump) wins (…) this election, look what will happen. It is dangerous. It is a real danger to the security of the United States,” he told CBS News.

On July 21st, Following a political storm sparked by his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate against Trump, Biden announced that he was leaving the candidacy and gave his support to Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, Harris was officially named the Democratic presidential nominee and the same day she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate.

In the interview, Biden also said he will support Kamala Harris’s candidacy with campaign events in key states.

The president said he is planning a tour of rallies in Pennsylvania with the state’s governor, Josh Shapiro, whose name was on Harris’ list of vice presidential candidates.

Biden also said he speaks “frequently” with Harris and believes she and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, his vice presidential running mate, make a “great team.”