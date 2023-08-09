The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Tuesday that he will soon travel to Vietnam to delve into the bilateral relationshipalthough he did not elaborate on the date of the trip or his schedule.

“I’m going to Vietnam soon because wants to change our relationship and become an ally“said the president during an event with donors in Albuquerque (New Mexico).

Washington has tried in recent months to relaunch relations with several Indo-Pacific countries in an effort to counter the Chinese influence.

In April, the US armies. and Philippines They launched their largest joint military exercises in history, consolidating a renewed military alliance between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One. Photo: EFE/EPA/BONNIE CASH/POOL

It has also sought to promote japan and korea relations reaching an agreement with both countries to share radar information in real time to intercept missiles in order to increase their defense reaction to potential attacks, especially from North Korea.

On the other hand, in 2022 the White House promoted the creation of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a multilateral initiative that includes, in addition to USA, Japan, Australia, Brunei, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The project arose with the aim of reducing economic dependence on China, and especially that of semiconductors and other key components for various industries, as a result of the interruptions in their supply during the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which in turn once revived the restlessness about the future of Taiwan.

