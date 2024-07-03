The American president, Joe Biden admitted on Tuesday that he “almost fell asleep” during the debate against former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and attributed the fatigue to the trips he had made only days earlier to Italy for the G7 summit and to France for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

“I decided to fly around the world a couple of times just before the debate, I didn’t listen to my team and then I almost fell asleep on stage,” he said during a fundraising event. funds in McLean, Virginia, and outside Washington. “It’s not an excuse, but an explanation,” he added.

The American president was in France from June 5 to 9, to attend the ceremonies of the Allied landing in Normandy and to pay a state visit. On the day of his arrival, June 5, he stayed all day at the hotel.

The debate in Atlanta lasted about 1 hour and 40 minutes. Photo:Andrew Caballero Reynols – AFP

Then, from June 12 to 14, he traveled to Italy to attend a G7 summit, followed directly by a campaign trip to California.

The Democrat then retired for six days to prepare for the debate with his advisers at the Camp David residence near Washington, a period during which he did not carry out any public activities.

Biden has been harshly criticized for his performance in the debate in which he projected an aged image, with a hoarse voice and difficulties finishing some of his sentences, raising doubts among voters and members of the Democratic Party about his ability to continue governing and confront Trump in the November elections.

The president had a brief appearance at the fundraising event on Tuesday that lasted about six minutes in which he also expressed that Although he regretted his performance in the debate, it was “crucial” to winning the election.

He was then escorted out of the building by his team. The president usually gives longer speeches at these types of events where he meets with donors to his party.

On Monday night, Biden also had a brief meeting with White House reporters to give his opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision to grant partial immunity to former presidents, but he did not answer questions and did not address the debate.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP

After his performance on June 27, Sources close to Biden’s team said the president’s hoarseness was due to a cold that I had experienced for several days.

On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden was not taking medication during the day of the debate and denied that the president suffered from Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia.

Jean-Pierre argued that Biden can continue to carry out his duties despite his age, which at 81 makes him the oldest president in the history of the United States.

Joe Biden tries to calm the Democratic Party in the US

After his weak performance in last week’s debate, the president’s campaign has opted for a two-pronged strategy to get out of the crisis: pretending normality and focusing on the threat that former President Donald Trump poses to American democracy.

Sources close to the Democratic Party explained to Efe that, in private, Intense public relations work is being carried out with multiple calls and meetings to reassure major donors, members of Congress and other elected officials.

In fact, over the weekend, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the party’s organ, held a call with dozens of its members, including some of the party’s most important figures, and the campaign has also been in contact with major donors.

Aside from those talks, other options are being considered to improve Biden’s public image and show him as energetic and in control, as opposed to the image he projected during the debate. To do so, a high-profile interview will be held, but a mass press conference is also planned.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP

However, on Tuesday there were more criticisms and warnings. According to The Washington Post, former US President Barack Obama privately shared with people close to him his concerns about Joe Biden’s electoral race, which, after Thursday’s debate, has become even more complicated.

According to the Post, citing sources familiar with Obama’s comments, The former president told those close to him that Biden’s already difficult path to re-election became more challenging after his performance in the election debate against Republican Donald Trump last Thursday.

According to the Washington daily, sources say that Obama privately has a harsher view of the future of the electoral career of his former vice president than he expresses in public.

Obama spoke directly to Biden by phone after the debate to offer his support and act as an advisor to the current president, who was under heavy criticism for his performance under Trump, the newspaper reported.

Former President Obama during his remarks at COP26. Photo:EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

While some Democrats are calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race amid widespread panic, Obama has publicly defended Biden’s role, given their history of working together, and has even been actively involved in his campaign.

But for months, Obama has shared with Biden and his friends his deep concerns about Trump’s political strength and the real possibility of his being re-elected in November.