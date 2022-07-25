Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro launched his candidacy for re-election on Sunday.in an act in Rio de Janeiro marked by violent attacks on the highest court of justice, criticism of his main adversary, Lula, and a bellicose tone that seemed to ignore the advice of his campaign team.

(Also read: Brazil risks its democracy in the next presidential elections)

Bolsonaro used the event as a platform to summon his followers to “take to the streets for the last time” on September 7, the date on which there were demonstrations marked by anti-democratic slogans last year.

The officialization of Bolsonaro as a candidate for the elections on October 2 occurred at the Liberal Party (PL) convention in Rio, the political cradle of the president. According to the organizers, 12 thousand people followed the speech, although there were gaps in the audience.

“I summon all of you so that on September 7 we go to the streets for the last time,” he said in a fiery tone to attack the Federal Supreme Court (STF) as he usually does. “Those few deaf people in black coats have to understand what the voice of the people is,” he said about the STF.

(Also: Brazil: Lula da Silva makes his presidential candidacy official)

The campaign launch event was attended by 12,000 people. See also Burkina Faso president detained by mutinous soldiers

“Supreme is the people!” replied his followers.

The right-winger spoke for more than an hour at the Maracanazinho gym, where there was a festive atmosphere, with his supporters mostly wearing the colors of the Brazilian flag, green and yellow.

Bolsonaro said that ask God “that Brazil never experience the pain of communism”, in a reference to former leftist president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, whom, without naming him, he accused of wanting to curtail freedoms if he returns to power in the October elections in which he is the clear favorite.

The president appealed directly to young Brazilians, most of whom, according to polls, prefer Lula, leader of the Workers’ Party (PT).

The president took advantage of the event to criticize the Brazilian Court.

“We have to attract the young leftist to our side, show him the truth (…) where his candidate supported others for South America, look at the misery these countries are in, look at Venezuela (…) look where he is going our Argentina, with 50% close to the poverty line,” said the president.

“Lula, thief, your place is in prison!” the crowd bellowed.

Before the launch, a close adviser to Bolsonaro had said that the campaign committee recommended him to focus on a proactive agenda, focused on the economy and the government’s efforts to reduce fuel prices and strengthen social aid, and abandon controversies such as attacks on electronic ballot boxes.

However, in addition to attacking the highest court, Bolsonaro indirectly cited the accusations of vulnerability of electronic ballot boxes by ensuring that his followers “do not admit fraud.”

(Keep reading: Why did Zelensky harshly criticize President Jair Bolsonaro?)

I pray to God that Brazil never experiences the pains of communism

Among the public, they wore slogans such as “God, Country and Family” and a flag of former US President Donald Trump was also seen.



Bolsonaro appeared on stage with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and his vice-presidential candidate, General Walter Souza Braga Netto.

He promised that if he is re-elected, he will maintain Brazil Aid, the main social assistance program, in 2023 at 600 reais (about 110 dollars), a value recently increased until December.

Michelle preceded the president with a short speech in which she said she prayed for her husband and assured that Bolsonaro was the president “who sanctioned the most laws for the protection of women.”

The president’s wife was pointed out by the campaign as a key piece to try to reduce the rejection in the female electorate and build loyalty to the evangelical vote.

Bolsonaro supporters attend his campaign rally. See also Junior celebrated his victorious debut in the League

The president appeared on stage wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt. The Institutional Security Cabinet ordered a strong operation, with magazines and metal detectors, after episodes of political violence that have been shaking the campaign in Brazil.

A month before the elections he won in 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach during a rally.

(You can read: Brazil: Congress approves expanding social aid in an election year)

The president’s campaign committee is working to reverse the disadvantage in the polls with respect to Lula, the favorite for the October 2 election.

The last Datafolha poll in June showed Lula with 47% voting intention, followed by 28% for Bolsonaro. Close to Bolsonaro, meanwhile, they handle polls that show the president 7 points behind the leftist.

*With information from AFP

More news

Heat wave hits the United States with temperatures of 37 ° C

Brother of a Colombian who died in Ukraine tells why he was there

The hottest places on the planet: they have registered up to 70º Celsius