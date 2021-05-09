With the streets burning with anger against his government, Iván Duque looks erratic when not disconnected of a Colombia in crisis, according to analysts.

Hundreds of thousands of people have come out to protest against his government since April 28. A country impoverished by the pandemic and with violence back in the fields after the peace pact with the powerful FARC guerrilla, He turned his frustration on the 44-year-old president.

In 2019 an unprecedented student movement gave the first notice to the youngest president in recent times. Since then they have demanded a change of course.

After decades of stigmatization of social protest – then linked to the armed insurgency – young people lost their fear of mobilization, but also the unions, transporters, indigenous people, took over the streets.

A young man stands against a wall painted with graffiti against President Iván Duque. Photo EFE

Although mostly peaceful, the protests of recent days have left at least 47 dead and a thousand injured between protesters and uniformed men.

The public force is in the crosshairs, including from the international community, for the repression of the protesters. While the government shields itself from the rhetoric of vandalism, the infiltration of armed groups, and coordinated attacks against the police.

“Isolated”

Duque “gives an image of being isolated from reality” and “He has the sun on his back since the pandemic hit”Jairo Libreros, a political analyst at the Externado University, tells AFP.

After four days of pressure in the streets, Duque withdrew the tax reform bill that punished the middle class and had led to protests. The next day the Minister of Finance resigned. And a week after the start of the mobilizations, the president yielded to dialogue, although he first invited those who were not on the streets.

For Sandra Borda, an analyst at the University of Los Andes, it is “a conversation of them with themselves”.

Iván Duque (c) while delivering a televised speech with Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez (i), Army Commander Major General Eduardo Enrique Zapateiro (2-d) and the Minister of the Interior, Manuel Palacios (d), at the Casa of Nariño in Bogotá (Colombia). Photo EFE

Given the persistence of the protest, the government deployed 47,500 soldiers throughout the country, to “ensure peace of mind.”

The international community denounced in unison attacks by the security forces during the demonstrations. That decision “is to set fire to the bonfireIt is a not very assertive measure that confirms the disconnect that exists between the (presidential) House of Nariño and some problems that are imminently social, “indicates Libreros.

Since the pandemic arrived in March 2020, Duque appeared daily on television in the “prevention and action” program. The space made press conferences and interviews less frequent.

It is “an absolutely bubble space, (…) in a closed circle” with no place for debate, says Yann Basset, an expert at the Universidad del Rosario. For five nights it stopped broadcasting.

Amid the chaos of the unrest that followed the protests, confusion also reigned in the numbers.

In Cali, for example, seven people died according to the local mayor’s office and 15 according to the Ombudsman and the Prosecutor’s Office. But for the NGO Temblores, which reviews alleged cases of abuse of authority, there are 47 deaths in total, 35 of them in that city.

Police repression in Bogotá. Photo EFE

“The entities that should be in charge of ensuring the safety of the people (…) are all security agencies that the government cooperated and where it placed officials who they are close friends of the president“, declares Borda.

The data increased distrust of institutions. And for the analyst Laura Gil “the videos (on police abuse) are so forceful that the figures do not matter.” “With the militarization of cities and police abuse (…) lost the support of the international community“, Add.

Duque ignored experts, academics, opponents and even allies when they warned him about the inconvenience of a tax hike amid the pandemic.

“Everybody warned him … it was not politically viable,” says Basset. “That shows well the inability of the government to read the situation,” he explains.

The initiative aimed to increase the VAT of some products and expand the taxpayer base, in a country in which 42.5% of the population is poor and 16.8% are unemployed.

“We surely failed in communication,” the president conceded in a meeting with the media. “A tool was being sought so that 50% of the poorest households had an income,” he added.

Despite the fact that only 4.6% of the 50 million Colombians are vaccinated against covid-19, the massive protests do not seem to subside. Almost three million have already been infected and at least 76,000 died from coronavirus.

One year after the elections and with the left rising in the polls, “a presidential campaign that appears not to be polarized, but radical,” is approaching, Libreros says.

