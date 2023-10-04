The argument of truth has been truly great for them. Florestan.

President López Obradorlike none of his predecessors, thought he would wake up one morning and suddenly have only one year left in his six-year term, when the day he protested seemed so far away.

And when they reach that position, they suddenly jump from yesterday when they were taking office to attend to its end, because what happens to presidents, who have a position in which they are exceptionally successful, is what happens to bullfighters: they are as good as their last job, they, as their last year of government.

This has been the crisis at the end of the six-year term, in the last year when there are already candidates to succeed them and loneliness becomes the most present company.

This is how it went for Echeverria in 1976, with the first major devaluation since 1952, in the midst of the rupture and the version of the imminent coup d’état; no longer say to Lopez Portillo in that disastrous 1982, with another great devaluation, expropriation of the banks, exchange controls and the expropriation of Mexicans’ savings in dollars; From Madridagain in the middle of the succession, reached the worst of the economic crisis with unmanageable debt and inflation above 160 percent; TO Salinas Everything broke for him in 1994: EZLN, murders of Colosio and Ruiz Massieu and the crisis that led him to confront Zedillo, that he was the one who could best overcome that closure in 2000, rewarded by the presidential defeat of the PRI; to Fox Crises also came and politics was marked by lawlessness, since Calderonin 2012, reach highest number of intentional homicides of a president, later surpassed by Peña grandson and now for López Obrador.

That is why the little recognition of former presidents, always judged by their last year of government, when on the one hand there is the official discourse and on the other a reality that nullifies that triumphalism.

López Obrador began his last year of government on Monday. That is the one that will qualify him before history and in the collective memory.

RETAILS

1. HEALTH.- There is no doubt that with the violence and the education, the health policies of the 4-T have been disastrous. We will never reach the many times postponed Denmark, the cancellation of INSABI documents the chaos and dependence on Russian and Cuban vaccines against the Covid confirms it dramatically;

2. PROCEDURE.- The visit of the legal advisor of the Presidency, María Estela Ríos, to the Court, was to meet with Minister Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo and see the request to give priority treatment to the appeal against the protection of textbooks in Chihuahua and Coahuila, which they will not give him; and

3. THREE.- The team Claudia Sheinbaum will challenge the INE’s decision to organize three presidential debates, March, April and May, when the law speaks of two. Debates are always avoided by those who have the advantage, because of the risk.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

