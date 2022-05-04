President Jair Bolsonaro issued this Tuesday (3) a decree that regulates the Program for Structural Reduction of Energy Generation Costs in the Legal Amazon and for the Navigability of the Madeira River and the Tocantins River (Pro-Amazônia Legal). The act also established the Pro-Amazônia Legal Management Committee. The decree was published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union on tonight.

The regulation of Pro-Amazônia Legal complies with a provision contained in Law 14,182/2021, which established rules and conditions for the process of privatization of Eletrobras. As per the decree, the program will receive, from January 2023, annual resources of R$ 295 million, an amount that will be updated by the IPCA (National Index of Extended Consumer Prices) for a period of ten years and will include the implementation of measures that improve the navigability of the Madeira River and the Tocantins River.

The program also provides for the selection and implementation of projects to structurally reduce the costs of electricity generation supported by the Fuel Consumption Account and the allocation of resources for the continuity of infrastructure works related to the Tucuruí Line, corresponding to the interconnection of the electrical network from Manaus to Boa Vista.

Projects for the structural reduction of electricity generation costs will be selected by the program’s Management Committee.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy estimates that around 3 million people in the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia and Roraima will be able to benefit from the actions of the Pro-Amazônia Legal program.

