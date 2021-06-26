The former minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Carlos Ayres Britto said this Saturday (June 26, 2021) that President Jair Bolsonaro “is not governing under the terms of the Constitution”. The magistrate also stated that “attempting to public health is a crime of responsibility that, in the extreme, can result in impeachment” in reference to the policy adopted by the federal government to deal with the pandemic.

“It is said that it is a federal policy characterized by negligence, recklessness, malpractice, slowness. But constitutionally that is not the name. It is characterized by inefficiency. The federal government’s public health policy is an attack on the explicit constitutional principle of administrative efficiency that is there in article 37, head of the Constitution”, said.

The statement was made during the debate “Consequences of Impunity for the agents of the dictatorship” promoted by the Group Prerogatives in view of the International Day of Support for Victims of Torture. At the same event, the lawyer stated that the death of more than half a million people in Brazil due to covid-19 “it’s the most painful tolling of bells in history” from the country.

The speech was given a day after Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) told Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate that the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), was cited by Bolsonaro when it was reported irregularities in the contract between the Ministry of Health and Need Medicines for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. And in the same week the president took off the mask of children at an event.

“Too many amendments to the Constitution”

Ayres Britto also criticized the interventions that have been made in the constitutional text. According to him, this is a strategy to trivialize it. “You trivialize the changes in the Constitution to project into the collective unconscious the idea that the Constitution is a law like any other, so much so that it can be changed at any time”, evaluated.

He also stated that the coup against democracy, today, is no longer taking place immediately. “O coup is no longer by knockout. Democracy doesn’t lose by knockout, it’s by accumulating points. The coup is already being perpetrated by the erosion of the prestige of democratic institutions and democratic institutes such as the electronic voting machine, for example”, cited in reference to attempts to point out fraud – never proven – against the Brazilian voting system.

Quoting the German playwright Bertolt Brecht, the former minister stated that “there are those who carefully prepare their next attack on democratic institutions and democratic legal figures”. “We already have a coup being perpetrated, undemocratic”, completed.

The role of the Armed Forces

The magistrate also mentioned that the understanding that the Armed Forces is “a kind of extreme decision-making state instance”.

He stressed that the Constitution determines that it is up to them to “the defense of the State and democratic institutions” so that the Navy, Army and Air Force must defend not the current government, but democratic institutions as a whole.

Amnesty Law

The STF decided in 2010 that there would be no revision of the Amnesty Law. At the time, an action by the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) called for the punishment of the torturers of the military dictatorship. The score was 7-2, being one of 2 votes for the review by former minister Ayres Britto.

This Saturday, the magistrate said that he believes the result would be different if the judgment were remade. “There is an evolving interpretation of the Constitution, of constitutional principles. Time comes and clears mental horizons”, said.

Watch the debate in full (2:07:31):

