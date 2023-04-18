Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The Swiss Federal President defended Switzerland’s neutrality in the Ukraine war. He had previously met Chancellor Scholz in Berlin.

Update from April 18, 1:45 p.m.: Switzerland is sticking to its ban on transferring war material to Ukraine. This was confirmed by Federal President Alain Berset at a joint press conference with Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Swiss neutrality laws meant that the government could not provide military support to either side in a conflict. “You can’t ask us to break our own laws,” Berset said.

However, it must be looked at “how one should, must or can develop there,” said Berset. These discussions also take place in Switzerland. “It is important that we stick to the rules and adapt them if necessary,” said Berset. The chairman of the Swiss Federal Council traveled to Berlin on Tuesday for the meeting with Scholz. In advance, members of the Ampel government had criticized Switzerland’s neutrality in the Ukraine war.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (r, SPD) and Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Confederation, give a press conference in the Federal Chancellery. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Scholz receives a visit from Switzerland – criticism of the neutrals

First report from April 18th: Berlin – Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) receives Swiss Federal President Alain Berset in the Berlin Chancellery on Tuesday. There, the German head of government wants to talk to the Swiss head of state about economic cooperation between the two countries. One focus should be on the Swiss position in the Ukraine war. In the run-up to the talks, several members of the traffic light coalition put increasing pressure on Berset. Representatives of the SPD and FDP sharply criticized Switzerland’s neutrality in the ongoing conflict.

Swiss neutrality in the Ukraine war – SPD politician Roth “very disappointed”

The SPD foreign policy expert Michael Roth accused the Swiss head of state of playing into the hands of Russia by taking a neutral stance in the war. “Anyone who wants to be neutral in such a criminal war of aggression indirectly benefits the Russian aggressor,” Roth said in the run-up to the visit Editorial Network Germany (RND). He was “very disappointed” with regard to Switzerland’s attitude during the war.

The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said RND, Switzerland must “decide which side of history it wants to be on”. Strack-Zimmermann is Chair of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag.

Ammunition dispute between Berlin and Bern – Switzerland insists on neutrality in the Ukraine war

Switzerland’s neutrality triggered an ammunition dispute between Bern and Berlin last year. Germany wanted to pass on ammunition produced in Switzerland for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank to Ukraine. However, the Swiss Federal Council put a stop to the delivery. The Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin justified the decision last year by not agreeing to the delivery of war material if the recipient country is involved in an international conflict.

In March, the Swiss National Council voted again on the delivery of arms to Ukraine. The result: Switzerland will only allow the delivery of military equipment to Kiev if the UN Security Council officially condemns the Russian war against Ukraine. However, since Russia – as a permanent member – has a right of veto in the Security Council, this scenario is ruled out.

Scholz meets Swiss Federal President Berset in Berlin – talks about economic cooperation

Roth now also called for economic consequences as a reaction to the Swiss blockade attitude. “This behavior should be taken into account in future military cooperation. I don’t see why we should buy armaments from Switzerland,” said the SPD politician RND further.

In addition to the Ukraine war, bilateral and economic policy issues as well as relations between Switzerland and the EU are on the agenda on Tuesday, according to the government. A joint press conference is planned after the meeting. Berset is also planning a meeting with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (fd with dpa)