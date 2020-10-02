A.Even if you consider Donald Trump to be the wrong choice as president in general and as a corona crisis manager in particular: The malice and glee that will inevitably roll over him after his positive corona test should already make you shudder. Those who still need evidence of how deep political culture has sunk in the United States will find it on social media in the hours to come. The Michelle Obama motto “When they go low, we go high” (the deeper they go, the higher we move away from it) has long ceased to be a guideline for Trump’s opponents either.

The fact that this infection – according to official information about the seven million two hundred and forty thousandth in the country – is highly political, of course, the mouse does not bite off a thread. Much now depends on whether Trump, his wife Melania and his advisor Hope Hicks, who is also personally close to him, get seriously ill at all. The president’s doctor announced on the night that the Trump couple are “currently doing well” and that he expects the 74-year-old president to be able to carry out his official business without interruption. 32 days before the election, this is primarily a political statement from the White House; Trump’s personal physician would sound more credible if he had at least added “as things stand”. After all, it is now known how quickly supposedly harmless courses can lead to serious illnesses with Covid-19.





One would actually have expected from Trump that he would make it clear in his tweet if all three infected people in the White House were alive and well. Instead, he said that “the recovery process” would begin immediately. The dates planned for this Friday – fundraising from wealthy patrons at the “Trump International Hotel” near the White House and a rally in Florida – were canceled, but not a conference call to be chaired by Trump on “Covid-19 support for seniors at risk”.

Trump has to do without the turmoil

It will hurt the election campaigner Trump that he now has to cancel a number of rallies, especially in Florida, where every vote counts. On the other hand, as president, he has more opportunities to draw attention to himself from the White House and to set the topic of the day than his democratic challenger. Joe Biden had withdrawn to his home in Wilmington for long periods of the election campaign and was heavily mocked by Trump for it. But now Biden has also plunged into the fight – and Trump has to pause. Nevertheless, one can doubt whether the cancellation of rallies is decisive for the election.