D.he American President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have contracted the corona virus. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER, “wrote Trump on Friday night (local time) on Twitter. The United States is on the home stretch of the November 3rd election, in which Trump is running for a second term.

The president’s personal physician expects that he will be able to continue the official business “without interruption” despite his corona infection. Sean Conley said in a statement on Friday night that Trump and his wife Melania are fine and the two would stay at the White House while they recover. “Please rest assured that I expect the president will continue to perform his duties uninterruptedly throughout his recovery,” said Conley. He and the White House medical team would be vigilant. Conley made it clear that the President and First Lady would have the support of some of the “greatest” medical experts and institutions in the country.

Shortly before, Trump had confirmed that his close adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus. There have been corona infections in the Trump area before. However, Hicks spends a lot of time with Trump and First Lady Melania. Hicks had accompanied Trump on campaign trips in the past few days. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old was in the helicopter with him when Trump flew back to Washington from a performance in Minnesota. On Tuesday, Hicks accompanied the president to Cleveland, Ohio, where he and his election challenger Joe Biden led the first of three planned television debates. She flew with Trump in the presidential plane Air Force One.

In the corona pandemic, Trump is repeatedly accused of not taking the threat posed by the virus seriously. Most recently he had again held numerous major campaign appearances. They took place in the open air. Thousands of supporters who are not obliged to wear masks and who for the most part stand close together could take part.

Trump himself usually does not wear a mask in public. The White House justified this with the fact that the president and his entourage were regularly tested for the corona virus. Trump’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had described wearing masks in June as a “personal decision” and pointed out that she would be tested regularly.

At the beginning of May it became known that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, had become infected. White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien tested positive in late July.

The corona pandemic is still not under control in the United States. According to a count by the Reuters news agency, the number of known new infections rose by at least 45,785 to 7.31 million on Thursday. The number of deaths rose by at least 880 to 207,940.