“Hecht has to go! Frauendorf has to go!” Now Hecht is gone. And Frauendorf is only there for a transitional period. He would have liked to have “played the last set”, said René Hecht in the style of a volleyball player, and continued his term of office until 2024. But it won’t come to that. After his resignation as President of the German Volleyball Association (DVV), the 61-year-old Berliner has made it his goal not to be a bad loser. The 32-year-old Julia Frauendorf, board member of the DVV, also explains that she doesn’t want to look back in anger.

At a crisis summit a week ago in Göttingen, the majority of the state associations and the Volleyball Bundesliga (VBL) had withdrawn their trust from the Presidium around Hecht. The record national player, who has led the association since 2018, was accused of poor administration. Critics also blamed him for failures of the national teams. Board member Julia Frauendorf, who wanted to make the association more digital, female and modern, obviously didn’t manage to get people on board. She was viewed critically by established forces throughout the year and a half of her tenure. The fact that several volleyball officials, including co-chairman Bernd Janssen, youth coordinator Michael Warm and the two sports directors Niclas Hildebrandt and Christian Dünnes, left the association – most of them in strife – was equally blamed on Hecht’s and Frauendorf’s leadership styles.

Late on Friday evening, after an extraordinary meeting, the President announced that he was resigning from office. Vice Presidents Volker Schiemenz, Holger Schell and Matthias Hach are also retiring. Julia Frauendorf still wants to accompany the orderly transition to a new presidency before she vacates her post.

decisions at the bar

As a young woman, she also failed because of the structures of an association system dominated by older men, Frauendorf explained. There were definitely moments when she realized she wasn’t accepted. After meetings, decisions were made “at the bar” – without her being present. Occasionally she was introduced as a “daughter”. You have tried to learn to “deal with things” – and to concentrate on the factual level. It was probably also the lack of stable smell that was blamed on the former management consultant. She has been passionate about volleyball since she was young, but only as a hobby. According to Olympic champion Julius Brink, she simply lacked the vision for the sport.



Young woman among aging men: Julia Frauendorf could not assert herself

“She’s the wrong person at the wrong time in the wrong place,” former German beach volleyball champion Alex Walkenhorst said weeks ago to assess her chances of asserting herself. He didn’t mean to criticize Frauendorf, but the association apparatus with all its confusion. Walkenhorst and his company took over the organization and transmission of the beach volleyball series after the association’s marketing agency went bankrupt.







The fact that federal structures are both a curse and a blessing is a well-known problem in the Federal Republic of Germany with its 16 countries. In German volleyball, with its just 400,000 members, there are even 17 state associations muddled along, because southern Baden, northern Baden and Württemberg each form their own units – and only Bremen and Lower Saxony merged. Hecht’s predecessor Thomas Krohne had already failed due to the inertia of the state princes. The entrepreneur, who believed himself to be the only professional in the realm of amateurs, had failed when introducing a digital platform. It was actually introduced during Hecht’s tenure – but it had already been replaced by a newer platform on the way to the digital future.

Incidentally, the professional players were unmoved by the bickering. National team captain Lukas Kampa said: “We’re on the field, we want to go to the Olympics.” Although interested, he doesn’t feel responsible for sports politics. The men’s team did poorly in the Nations League recently, but they are said to have great potential. The women made it to the final round. The European Championships and Olympic qualifiers will show how solid the teams are.

The full-time structures in the DVV were recently redesigned by Hecht and Co. There should only be one board for competitive sports. Among them are three senior national coaches. The calls for applications end at the end of July. Who should lead the whole thing on a voluntary basis is open.