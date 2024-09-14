The Women’s team is shining in the U-20 World Cup which takes place in our country, with its game has enamored both locals and foreigners, and has allowed it to continue fighting for a title that everyone yearns for. Colombia.

The team of the Coach Carlos Paniagua has a perfect walk in the Worldwon all four matches of the tournament and did not concede a single goal, thanks in part to the stellar performances of the goalkeeper Luisa Agudelowho became a guardian of the arch.

Carlos Paniagua, coach of the Colombian Women’s Under-20 Team. Photo:Mauricio Moreno. THE TIME Share

Colombia, taking a firm step

Colombiain the round of 16, eliminated a team from South Korea who put up a fight at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali. A goal from the forwards Linda Caicedo It unbalanced a match that became more complicated than expected.

“This is my fourth World Cup and we have an experienced team. We are very happy to be in our country. There are others who are playing their second tournament, which shows that the team has experience. We have a great chance in our country,” said Linda Caicedo after the 1-0 victory against South Korea.

The whole country is watching what the Selection in the tournament. In the Pascual Guerrero box, the vice president of Colombia was seen, France Marquez, celebrating Linda’s goal by hugging the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun.

Colombian women’s team in World Cup quarterfinals Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga. THE TIME Share

President Petro supported the National Team

Now it was the president’s turn. Gustavo Petro in speaking out about the Colombian women’s team, and he did so before this Sunday’s quarter-final match against the complicated Netherlands.

Petrothrough her social networks, sent a message of motivation to the Paniagua team and left a message for the Colombian men’s team. “I hope the women’s soccer team becomes world soccer champion. “It will be a great lesson for the men of our country,” said the president.

The Colombian National Team The women’s team is putting the finishing touches to what will be the exciting match this Sunday against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup. Once again, the Pascual Guerrero stadium will be painted in yellow to welcome a team that dreams of winning the crown.

