President Gustavo Petro is found in Paris accompanying the Colombian delegation that will represent the country at the Olympic Games that will open this Friday in the City of Lights.

The president was in Colombia House and gave a long interview in RTVCaccompanied by journalist and director of the media Holman Morris, and about a dozen people who saw the note from a few meters away.

Gustavo Petro He spoke of the arrival of the Olympic Games in Paris And he said: “It is a world that is defining whether it is sport and peace, or bombs, conflict, war and poverty.”

The president of Colombia generated a new controversy after talking about Colombian athletes and the youth who will represent our nation in the Olympic games that have already begun for the country with the debut of Ana Maria Rendon in the recurve archery test.

Petro pointed out that, currently, Olympic sport is “an unpaid and non-professional sport,” so athletes do it “because they want to and because they love what they do.”

Olympic sport is an unpaid, non-professional sport. It is done for free, by the desire of a youth who loves what they do.

“Olympic sport is an unpaid, non-professional sport. It is done for freedom, because of the desire of young people who love what they do, they don’t just do it to get rich, which is also legitimate,” he said when talking about his presence in Paris and the date he has with Colombian sport.

Gustavo Petro He pointed out that athletes have this dedication because of the “innate passion that youth has.” However, the controversy arose when he mentioned the front line, referring to the fact that Colombian athletes “must be that front line of a youth that has to carry the country forward.”

“There is an innate passion here in this youth that must be, I have said it several times and the word is not popular, the first line of a youth that has to drag the country forward, towards changes, towards being better, towards making a very lively society, not in the sense of what happened in Miami, but in the sense of life,” he said in his message to the athletes.

“That is to say, that an economy can be built that guarantees well-being for all, a political regime that allows anyone to be, and that these young people who are here can be without problems, without obstacles, without doors being closed to them, without a state turning its back on them and we can be the power of life that we want to be,” he added.

HAROLD YEPES

