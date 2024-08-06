The Paralympic Games are just around the corner and Colombia will travel with 74 dreams that will fill the entire country with pride with their tenacity and resilience. In three weeks, the entire world will vibrate with the best Para athletes from around the world, but before that magical moment, the national delegation was flagged off this Tuesday by the president Gustavo Petro.

During the ceremony, in the passports of the For athletes A holographic stamp was placed on the flag to ensure preferential treatment during their entry and exit into Colombian territory. President Gustavo Petro stressed that the words equality and solidarity are fundamental, rooted in the Paralympic Games, and added that human growth cannot occur without these two.

These games show that, despite physical condition, what prevails is the equality of spirit and overcoming, the true definition of freedom. The national flag was presented to the multiple world champion in Para swimming, Carlos Daniel Serrano and the cyclist, Paula Ossa.

Both lead a delegation that includes 43 men and 31 women, as well as 14 Paralympic medalists such as: Angie Pabón, Faisury Jiménez, Diego Meneses, José Gregorio Lemos, Luis Fernando Lucumí, Mauricio Valencia, Mayerli Buitrago, Yesenia Restrepo, Laura González, Nelsón Crispín, Fabio Torres, Edwin Matiz and Juan José Betancourt. The Minister of Sports, Luz Cristina López Trejos, who accompanied the president in the flag delivery, highlighted the support that the National Government provides to the sector.

“We know that many of them are projected to achieve great things and, as a government, we are present with the development of sports for people with disabilities, in this case through the Paralympic sector,” said the head of the Ministry, who also took the opportunity to leave them a message: “You know that the Colombian heart is with you, that you fill us with pride, with inspiration, with your effort, with all your life and sports stories. Let’s move forward for more achievements in Paris 2024,” she added.

The 74 qualified athletes are distributed in 10 disciplines: Para athletics, Para swimming, 5-a-side football, Para cycling, Para powerlifting, boccia, Para archery, Para triathlon, Para shooting and wheelchair tennis. In addition, they represent 13 departments, including Bogotá DC.

Colombia has just shone in Tokyo 2020, where with 61 athletes it won a record 24 medals, divided into three gold, seven silver and 14 bronze. Paris appears as a new challenge for the delegation that in 22 days will be in charge of writing memorable stories for the country’s Paralympic sport.

