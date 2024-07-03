The president of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, On Wednesday, he handed over the flag to the Colombian delegation, which will represent the country in the Paris 204 Olympic Games.

The event was attended by Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), Luz López, Minister of Sports, and the cyclist Kevin Quintero and the athlete Flor Denis Ruiz, who will be the flag bearers at the opening ceremony, plus other athletes.

“Sport, as established by the 1991 Constitution, is a right, which is closely related to the right to live. Life, sport, physical activity and culture are closely related to each other and it is the responsibility of the State to defend them,” said Petro.

The ceremony took place in the Gobelins Hall of the Presidency of the Republic and the President wished the athletes success in the competitions.

On behalf of sport, we are grateful that the support resources from the National Government arrived on time and the athletes were adequately prepared to represent Colombia at the highest level,” said Solano.

Ruiz, who won the javelin throw silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, expressed her satisfaction at being one of the flag-bearers.

“It was an honour to receive the flag on behalf of the athletes who will be travelling to Paris. I am runner-up in the world championship and I am happy and proud to carry the flag. My goal is to win a medal.“, the athlete said.