Well-informed sources, both Colombian and American, confirmed to this newspaper that President Gustavo Petro decided at the last minute to cut short his visit to the United States to attend, according to what they say, an urgent meeting with the Venezuelan opposition.

Although the visit will not last as planned, the appointment with President Joe Biden remains firm.



Petro, who arrived in San Francisco this Monday night to give a talk at Stanford University, He was scheduled to spend three days in Washington starting this Wednesday.



But, according to the sources, the Colombian president will now return on Thursday night since there is a scheduled meeting with the Venezuelan opposition that should take place before next Tuesday, April 25. That appointment would be this same Saturday.

Thursday night the president Petro had a dinner scheduled at the residence of ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo to which the Colombian community, administration officials, congressmen and other city leaders were invited.

On Friday, the president was going to participate in a discussion organized by the Atlantic Council, the Interamerican Dialogue and the United Institute for Peace. EL TIEMPO contacted people in these entities and confirmed the cancellation.

Besides, had a scheduled lunch that same day with Colombian-American elected officials that will not take place either. Several of the people consulted by this newspaper who planned to attend these events declared themselves surprised and surprised by the sudden change of plans.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington