President Gustavo Petro On Wednesday he congratulated the Colombian National Team for its performance in the America Cup that is being played in the USA, in which they finished first in Group D and secured their place in the quarter-finals, a result they described as “magic”.

“The Colombian team is playing a very prominent role and deserves congratulations. They represent the Colombian nation on those fields. Their triumphs will always taste of hope and yellow butterflies, of the magic that makes us,” the president wrote on his X account.

Colombia tied this Tuesday 1-1 against Brazil in the closing of the group stage of the Copa América 2024, a result that excited the entire country, reaffirming the good performance of the National Team in the competition in which it also defeated Paraguay (2-1) and Costa Rica (3-0), to close this phase with seven points.

“Let football help open the paths to peace,” Petro added. Colombia will face Panama in the quarterfinals this Saturday in Glendale, seeking to extend its unbeaten streak, now at 26 games, one game away from equaling its historic record.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

Vital draw

Daniel Munoz, With his goal at the end of the first half against Brazil, he allowed the Selection defend their first place in Group D and finish the first round of the Copa América undefeated, with just one goal conceded.

Equality was fundamental for Colombia will avoid facing the always difficult Uruguay in the quarterfinals, their rival will be Panama, who just eliminated the host United States.

In addition, the result allowed Néstor Lorenzo’s team to maintain its unbeaten streak of 26 games (23 with the Argentine coach) and to be just one game away from equaling its best historical streak without losing, which was in the 90s under the direction of Francisco Maturana.

