The girl from Cali Tatiana Rentería achieved another victory for Colombia at the Paris Olympics when climbing to the podium in the women’s 76 kg freestyle categoryHis victory was celebrated by all his compatriots and he received congratulations from President Gustavo Petro.

One more for our country

“One more for our country,” the president celebrated on his X account, a social network where he also sent his congratulations to the athlete.

“Congratulations to Tatiana Rentería, a 23-year-old from Cali who won a bronze medal in Paris,” the President added a few minutes after the Colombian’s victory.

One more for our country. Congratulations to Tatiana Rentería, a 23-year-old from Cali who won a bronze medal in Paris. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 11, 2024

The Colombian wrestler thus won the delegation’s fourth medal at the Paris 2024 Games. The other athletes who achieved this triumph for the country were Ángel Barajas in the fixed bar of artistic gymnastics who took silver and two more in weightlifting, Yeison López and Mari Leivis Sánchez.

That is, Colombia took home three silver medals and one bronze.

