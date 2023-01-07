President Gustavo Petro arrived this Saturday afternoon in the city of Caracas, in Venezuela, for an “extraordinary bilateral” meeting with his counterpart from that country, Nicolás Maduro.

The Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, confirmed the arrival of Petro through his Twitter account, where he shared an image of the president landing at the Simón Bolívar airport, which serves Caracas, from where he went to the Miraflores presidential palace. , seat of the Executive.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted with a welcome greeting by Nicolás Maduro: “welcome again,” he told Petro.

The meeting between Petro and Maduro was confirmed early this Saturday by sources from the Casa de Nariño, who later issued a brief message stating that the leaders would meet around 1 pm (Caracas time).

“Today will be the second visit that President Gustavo Petro makes to Caracas after relations between Colombia and Venezuela were restored. I will be accompanying him with the conviction to continue working for a common agenda between two sister nations,” Benedetti wrote on Twitter.

Neither the Colombian nor Venezuelan authorities disclosed the agenda or the issues that the presidents will address at their second meeting, after the one that took place in November last year.

However, as EL TIEMPO was able to establish, among the topics of conversation would be the recent opening of the border between both countries, taking into account that only six days ago the governments put into operation the Atanasio Girardot binational bridge, also known as “Tienditas”, which connects the department of Norte de Santander with the state of Táchira.

In addition, Petro and Maduro would address the progress in bilateral relations, trade between the two countries and the situation with the ELN, a group with which the government is holding a table of talks whose first phase was precisely in Caracas.

It should be remembered that diplomatic relations between the two countries, which had been broken in February 2019, were reestablished at the end of last August, and the commercial reopening took place on September 26 with the reactivation of the passage through two other border bridges, Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander.

Petro’s visit to Caracas also comes on the eve of a trip that he will undertake on Sunday to Santiago, where the Colombian president will meet on Monday with his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, as well as with the presidents of the two legislative chambers. from that country.

