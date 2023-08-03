The new Junta de Extremadura continues to take shape after the popular María Guardiola became president at the hands of Vox. A government agreement with the extreme right that included the obligation to comply with 60 measures, in addition to granting them a council and the regional senator that corresponds to the PP in the Assembly of Extremadura. Among the measures from 37 to 41, there is talk of health, they highlight the need to develop a health plan that ensures agile and quality care throughout the territory and offers incentives to cover places that are difficult to cover, especially in the rural areas or the activation of formulas to attract health personnel to the community.

That with respect to what was agreed for the coalition government, but the PP transferred in its electoral program the proposal to develop a new health map based on the idea of ​​proximity of health to citizens, a model of health transport with the participation of political groups, social agents and the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces of Extremadura (Fempex) or a plan to optimize human and material resources compared to the waiting list that includes both surgery, diagnostic tests and external consultations.

Ideas of the PP that have begun to materialize with the people who are going to be in charge of the renowned Ministry of Health and Social Services and whose main person in charge is Sara García Espada, a graduate in medicine and surgery. The Junta de Extremadura detailed that she is a professional with extensive experience in the health field. The new counselor has a position as a primary care physician and experience in emergencies. Within her professional work, she has also been vice president of the Badajoz Official College of Physicians.

Below García Espada are the managers of the Extremadura Health Service (SES) and the Extremadura Service for the Promotion of Autonomy and Dependency Care (SEPAD), both will be directed during this legislature by two professionals who come from private sphere.

In the case of the SES, María Guardiola has appointed Jesús Vilés Piris as manager, who is a family doctor and has a long history in the world of private health insurance with more than 20 years working in the sector. He is currently the medical director of SegurCaixa in the Cáceres area and has also been part of Adelante Salud as a medical advisor. In the field of care, Vilés was coordinator of the emergency service at the Cacereña Surgical Clinic, where he was previously an emergency doctor, and has also been a doctor in Mugeju.

Sources familiar with health care in Extremadura consulted by EL PAÍS say that this person is a professional with experience in insurance and private residences. They consider that it is striking that the PP government puts in charge of one of the most important entities of the administration, the one in charge of administering the health services to the people of Extremadura, a person who only has experience in the private sector, this source considers that The health system may be doomed to a regression and the loss of rights if this manager looks more for economic performance than for social ones, as happened with the government of José Antonio Monago where several continuous care centers were closed.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Another of the measures that raises doubts is the agreement with Vox for a single waiting list, “this can lead to a person who is waiting to undergo surgery in the Cáceres health area and is waiting more than 180 days, if in Coria the wait is 70 days if it can be offered and if you do not accept it, leave the waiting list, which would be a false reduction in the waiting lists ”, they explain to this newspaper. Extremadura, unlike other regions such as the Community of Madrid, which has more than 40% private insured, the percentage in Extremadura is below ten.

Another of the deficiencies that can accompany the Extremadura Health Service is the lack of knowledge of its new manager regarding the operation, in relation to the social dialogue with the unions or the procedure of the public contracting law, in addition to the problems that derivatives of his past in the private sector can be seen. “There is talk of revolving doors from the public to the private, but there is also the opposite and depending on where you have worked, you will have to inhibit certain contracting processes because it may incur in incompatibilities at the time of the awards,” they acknowledge from the extreme health.

The Cáceres College of Physicians says that they advocate for the public and because the services of the SES are reinforced, they consider that the new manager will have to update himself on what the institution entails. Its president Carlos Arjona says that this person in charge will surround himself in his team with people who know the Extremadura Health Service and ask him to solve serious problems such as the lack of doctors or waiting lists.

And from the Extremadura movement for Public Health they consider that with the profile of this person they fear that it will lead to an increase in the transfer from public to private, they ask that this stop and that no more resources are spent on it.

For her part, the person who will be in charge of the Extremadura Service for the Promotion of Autonomy and Dependency Care (SEPAD) is Estrella Martínez Lavado, specialized in Gerontology and in the management of public and private nursing homes, director since November 2011 in Extremadura of the DomusVi private residences.

One of the aspects that must be taken into account in the development of their functions will be how the municipal economic collaboration with the City Councils will be developed for the management of residential places in the localities or the advances in labor rights for the workers of the sector that have been achieved in recent times.

We recall that a few weeks ago the coalition of the Popular Party and Vox knocked down in the Assembly of Extremadura the law that forced senior officials of the Junta de Extremadura to appear, before taking office, to explain the development of their professional life.

New appointments joined by familiar faces in regional politics who were within the Government of Extremadura of José Antonio Monago such as the former Secretary General of the PP of Extremadura Fernando Manzano appointed new Secretary General of the Interior, Emergencies and Civil Protection of the Junta de Extremadura , while Luis Alfonso Hernández Carrón, who was Minister of Health will be the Secretary General of Budgets and Financing. Víctor del Moral, former Minister of Public Works, will now be Secretary General of Sustainable Development, Coordination and Water Planning; and Juan Manuel Merchán will be the new General Director of Communication and Information Relations.