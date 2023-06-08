French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday the sending aid to Ukraine to meet “immediate needs” in that country after the explosion of the Nueva Kajovka dam.

Macron made the announcement during a new conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he expressed his solidarity and the French condemnation of “this hateful act that endangers the population.”

“We will send help in the next few hours to respond to immediate needs,” he said in a Twitter message, in which he did not specify what kind of help it will be.

However, Macron did give some details in a subsequent conversation with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to whom he indicated that France will send a first shipment of several tens of tons of material “very quickly”.

supplies and Sanitary and hygiene material, water sanitation or portable cisterns will be part of this shipment, sources from the Elysée indicated.

Macron also pointed out to Guterres his goal that humanitarian aid can be sent to the Ukrainian population affected by the flood in areas under Russian military control.

(Keep reading: Emmanuel Macron calls on Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to reason.”)

Residents of Kherson are evacuated from their homes. Photo: EFE/EPA/Mykola Tymchenko / EFE/EPA/George Ivanchenko

shortly before, Zelenski also pointed out on Twitter that he discussed with Macron the environmental and humanitarian consequencess of what he called an “act of terrorism by Russia” and raised the “urgent needs” that his country has to face this “disaster”.

He added that both discussed “the possibility of using international mechanisms to investigate” the causes of the catastrophe, and that he also explained to Macron the agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. , with six reactors.

The two presidents also agreed to continue military cooperationespecially in anti-aircraft defense, as well as the future training of Ukrainian pilots, which they hope will be “as soon as possible,” Zelenski assured.

The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, the framework for future security guarantees for Ukraine and preparations for the World Peace Summit, to be held in New York in October, were other issues discussed, the Ukrainian president added. .

EFE

More news

France, China and the EU: what will the trilateral meeting be like to seek peace in Ukraine

“Every hour more water comes”: the drama in Ukraine after the destruction of a dam

The destruction of a dam in Ukraine puts kyiv and Moscow at odds again