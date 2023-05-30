AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

5/29/2023 – 10:11 PM

Share



The president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, said this Monday (29) that there is “a long road ahead” in the regional integration process, and defended trade negotiations as a bloc within Mercosur, instead of each country independently .

Peña, a 44-year-old economist who will take office on August 15, visited Presidents Luis Lacalle Pou, from Uruguay, and Alberto Fernández, from Argentina, who together with Brazil and Paraguay form the Common Market of the South (Mercosur). since 1991.

“Paraguay’s position is to negotiate within Mercosur. Paraguay understands that it will always be in a better situation negotiating as a bloc within Mercosur,” Peña told journalists in Montevideo.

The Paraguayan, who had lunch with Lacalle Pou in the Uruguayan capital after having breakfast with Fernández in Buenos Aires, said he understands “the frustration of Uruguay”, which for years has asked Mercosur for greater flexibility to promote agreements with third parties.

“I understand Uruguay’s position very well. Uruguay wants Uruguayans to have access to more markets. This is what we Paraguayans also want, whether inside or outside Mercosur. I believe that we will be better off within Mercosur, a Mercosur that helps small countries more,” he added.

Uruguay is negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China, which has generated tensions and warnings from Mercosur partners that the bloc could break up.

Peña, who visited the headquarters of Mercosur and the Latin American Integration Association (Aladi) in Montevideo, also emphasized his position of “strengthening all instances and regional integration bodies”, including the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) and Prosur. However, he called for the “withdrawal of ideology” from relations between the countries.

Regarding his stop in Buenos Aires, the Paraguayan president-elect highlighted two “strategic themes” discussed with Fernández: the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway and the Yacyretá hydroelectric plant.

“Working on investments that generate development will be our government’s priority,” tweeted Peña, whose victory ratified the hegemony of the Colorado Party (right), which has been in power in Paraguay for nearly seven decades.























