The future president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum reported this Wednesday night that on Thursday at noon she will present the first six members of her cabinet: three women and three men, and who will later release other names.

According to the criteria of

In Mexico, The presidential cabinet is made up of 19 secretariats (ministries) of State and the Legal Department, to which are added 20 other organizations such as Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), among others, which is known as the expanded cabinet.

Last week, Sheinbaum, who will preside over the country from 2024 to 2030, said the cabinet had to be “at least equal.”

Claudia Sheinbaum, elected president of Mexico. Photo:AFP Share

“We are going to present six secretaries, three secretaries and three secretaries, tomorrow you will see it,” Sheinbaum told the media without specifying which portfolios he would present could be.

What to expect from Claudia Sheinbaum’s cabinet?

The announcement this Thursday of Sheinbaum’s presidential cabinet generates expectations about the repetition of profiles that accompanied the current Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the balance between radicals and technicians, and the presence of women in key security positions.

“If we look back, presidents-elect usually have not announced their entire cabinet until before taking office, although they have given some clues since the electoral campaign,” explains Édgar Ortiz Arellano, professor of politics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), to Efe.

López Obrador was the exception because he revealed his entire cabinet since he was campaigning in 2017.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo:EFE/ Mario Guzmán Share

Ortiz Arellano commented that “normally, the campaign manager or the entity or person who occupies the most relevant position during the campaign, it is certain that he occupies a portfolio, but that does not mean that it occupies the most relevant portfolio.”

In the outgoing Government, Tatiana Clouthier went from being López Obrador’s campaign manager to a deputy for the ruling party, National Regeneration Movement (Morena), to Secretary of Economy, and was Sheinbaum’s spokesperson coordinator.

“It is also very common, something that we have been seeing in recent years, is that some of these people who could probably occupy a secretary of State, are also found on the plurinominal lists (lists of legislators elected by proportional representation), especially, of senators,” said the specialist.

Some elected legislators who have stood out since the campaign, and even before, are former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Sheinbaum’s main rival in the internal election. of Morena for the presidency, in addition to Adán Augusto López, Ricardo Monreal and Gerardo Fernández Noroña, who also competed.

Share Former Foreign Minister of Mexico Macelo Ebrard. Photo:EFE

Other key elected senators close to Sheinbaum are Ernestina Godoy, former attorney general of Mexico City, and Omar García Harfuch, former secretary of Public Security of the capital, both in Sheinbaum’s management as head of Government (2018-2023).

The ideal combination of factors to occupy a position in the presidential cabinet, according to Ortiz Arellano, is to have stood out in the campaign, to have political weight in Morena and her allies, and have “affinity with the president-elect and that they serve her in her project formation.”

Other relevant names are Juan Ramón de la Fuente, current coordinator of the transition and former representative of Mexico at the UN of the López Obrador Government, and Mario Delgado, national leader of Morena, according to the expert.

Will some officials from López Obrador’s cabinet repeat?

The only profile confirmed so far is Rogelio Ramírez de la O, who will remain as Secretary of Finance and Public Credita position he now occupies with López Obrador.

Clouthier, who was Secretary of Economy under the current president (2020-2022), also appears. and Rosa Icela Rodríguez, current Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the Government.

But López Obrador reiterated this Thursday that he is not involved in the selection of Sheinbaum’s cabinet.

“I’m not getting involved in anything. Furthermore, I have great respect for the president-elect,” the president said Wednesday in his morning conference.

Claudia Sheinbaum and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo:AFP Share

Viridiana Hernández Gómez, a specialist in digital government and data management, told Efe that Sheinbaum had a gender-equal cabinet in Mexico City.

And she added that the profiles that surround her usually have a balance between training in social movements and technical preparation, just like her.

Some of these people who could probably occupy a Secretary of State are also on the multi-member lists.

Sheinbaum will also be the first supreme commander of the Armed Forces, as established by the Constitution, But the consultant doubts that a woman will lead the Secretariat of National Defense or the Navy, since they have their own hierarchies and internal selection mechanisms.

“Beyond whether there will be a new incumbent, I think we should start asking ourselves what mechanisms and what the promotion process is like for a woman to arrive, but also how to involve more women who want to be part of the Armed Forces,” she considered.

In addition, he criticized the questioning of whether Sheinbaum will maintain independence from López Obrador, something that is not usually asked of male presidents.