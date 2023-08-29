Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President-elect of Guatemala describes the temporary suspension of his party as illegal

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in World
0
President-elect of Guatemala describes the temporary suspension of his party as illegal

Close


Close

Bernardo Arevalo

Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo.

Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo.

Bernardo Arévalo said that the suspension of his party ordered by the Supreme Court is illegal.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

See also  Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was registered in Mexico and Guatemala

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Presidentelect #Guatemala #describes #temporary #suspension #party #illegal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Growing number of Ukrainians who do not want to fight for their country at war with Russia

Growing number of Ukrainians who do not want to fight for their country at war with Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result