The elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León, launched an emphatic appeal for the country’s attorney general, Consuelo Porras, and other officials of the agency to leave their positions. According to Arévalo, Porras was orchestrating an alleged coup d’état against his future government since the end of the country’s general elections, when he was elected president.

Political tensions in the Central American country have reached a critical point due to the actions that the Public Ministry has been taking since the final release of the election results.

A search and seizure operation carried out this Tuesday morning (12) at the Electoral Process Operations Center (Cope) and the Supreme Electoral Court of Guatemala (TSE), where the voting ballots for the first round general elections are located, held on June 25, intensified the country’s political crisis.

The operation was requested by Porras and authorized by judge Fredy Orellana, and its main objective was to review and open 160 ballot boxes containing citizens’ votes. During the action, prosecutors removed the ballots and, following the guidance of a TSE electoral director, conducted a new count of specific votes.

The Public Ministry claimed that it seeks to ensure that no form of fraud occurred during the official process of counting the votes that led Arévalo to contest the second round of the general elections in August, when former first lady Sandra Torres won.

The search and seizure carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against Cope generated a wave of criticism from the international community, including the United States, the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS). The action, according to TSE magistrates, is considered unprecedented in Guatemala’s democratic era.

Because of this operation, Arévalo filed requests on Tuesday night at the Guatemalan Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) to remove the immunity of Porras and Judge Orellana, claiming that they should be investigated for alleged irregularities committed during the search operation. and apprehension.

Arévalo also filed a criminal complaint against prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Cinthia Monterroso, members of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (Feci, in its Spanish acronym), the unit responsible for contesting the election results. According to him, the four officials are conspiring to overthrow his future government.

In response to the Public Ministry’s actions on Tuesday, the elected president announced the temporary suspension of the transition process with the current Guatemalan government, led by Alejandro Giammattei, citing the need to “reestablish the necessary political conditions” for the process occurs.

Arévalo and his government team have already been certified as the winners of the elections, but they still face actions brought by the MP, which they consider an attempted “coup d’état” by Guatemalan state institutions.

This year’s electoral process in Guatemala was marked by several controversies. The first occurred before the second round, when the country’s Supreme Court accepted the request of nine political parties and suspended the results of the first round of the presidential elections, citing the need to investigate suspected irregularities.

After the end of the second round, the country’s Electoral Court took a drastic measure by suspending the Semilla party, for which Arévalo was elected president.

The measure occurred in response to a request from the country’s Attorney General’s Office, which identified serious irregularities in the party’s formation. Authorities from the Public Ministry said that one of the people who signed the party’s opening documentation reported having had his signature forged.

In addition to this problem, the MP claimed that the names of 12 other deceased people were also found in the party’s opening register.