The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was greeted with applause by hundreds of people when he arrived this Wednesday at the Brazilian pavilion at COP27.

Lula participates as a special guest of the Egyptian presidency of the UN climate conference. He is expected to speak at an event attended by governors of Brazilian states in the Amazon region.

The small “Amazônia Legal” pavilion, installed at COP27 by the nine Brazilian states that belong to the Amazon basin, was full an hour and a half before the start of the event.

The pavilion is not the official one of the Brazilian State, which is located a few meters away, installed by the Ministry of the Environment of the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Activists, indigenous peoples and many journalists were present to hear Lula’s first speech at the climate conference, a moment that generates great expectations at COP27.

The former Minister of the Environment Marina Silva and the indigenous leaders Sônia Guajajara and Célia Xakriabá, all elected federal deputies in the October elections, were present at the site.

“Brazil is back in the world to debate the climate issue”, wrote Lula on his Twitter account, six weeks before his inauguration.