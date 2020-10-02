The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced through his Twitter account at one o’clock in the morning this Friday (7:00 a.m., Spanish peninsular time), that both he and the first lady have tested positive for coronavirus and proceed to quarantine. “We will get out of this TOGETHER,” the president wrote on the social network. The news of the disease is the penultimate can of gasoline in an electoral campaign loaded with dynamite just 33 days before the elections that will decide who will occupy the White House. Hours after knowing the result, Trump has begun to feel mild symptoms similar to those of a cold, according to records The New York Times. The Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, who was with Trump during the debate last Tuesday, has tested negative, as has Vice President Mike Pence, as reported this Friday.

The 74-year-old president took the covid-19 test on Thursday after Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for coronavirus, as reported first by Bloomberg News and later confirmed the president on the Fox network. Hicks, 31, was traveling aboard ‘Air Force One’ with Trump when he flew to Cleveland, Ohio, to participate in the first electoral debate against his Democratic rival Joe Biden. He had also accompanied the Republican last Wednesday when he went to a rally in Minnesota. On Saturday he had on his agenda to attend an event in Pennsylvania.

Hours after Trump announced his positive, a spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence announced early Friday that the White House number two has tested negative for coronavirus. He and the president will work in separate residences for the next few days to avoid contagion. The possibility that Pence was also affected had sparked all sorts of speculation about who would fill the job if Trump’s health deteriorated. The vice president replaces the president in case of sick leave, but if both are disqualified, the next in the chain of command is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Trump’s positive comes just when the president had stepped on the accelerator of his campaign to try to close the gap in the polls that put him behind Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent, with whom he lived an unpleasant debate, younger than the president American, 56 years old, was very serious at the end of March. Being less than four meters away during the meeting, everything indicates that the former vice president of Barack Obama and his closest squad must also undergo the test.

As reported by the US president in an interview on the Fox news television network, both he and his wife, Melania, had decided to take the test after the news about the collaborator. “[Hicks] it tested positive, “Trump said on Fox.” I just took a test and we’ll see what happens, “the president added.

The White House doctor has assured through a statement that the president “is fine” and will continue to “carry out his duties.” According to Dr. Sean Conley, both Trump and his wife are in good condition “for now” and plan to spend their convalescence at their home in the White House. Conley has also assured that he hopes that the president can fulfill his functions “without interruption” while he recovers. With a quarantine in sight, the campaign enters totally unknown territory until now, like so many other episodes experienced in this 2020 electoral period.

The Fox network featured a doctor on its screen as a commentator who has stated that in Trump's age group survival is 96%, but that obesity and hypertension increase the risk.

Despite the 200,000 deaths and more than seven million confirmed cases, the president held events and rallies with crowds that gather among them to greet him. In the vast majority of his acts, Trump has bragged about not wearing a mask and has laughed at his opponent for doing so. The same anti-mask policy is exercised in the West Wing of the White House and in the trips that the president was making through the key states in preparation for election night.

Hicks is among the five highest-profile members of the Trump Administration who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who deal regularly with the president. She, like the tycoon, does not usually wear the mask in public appearances. Between 20 and 30 people from the White House staff and Trump’s relatives traveled to Cleveland last Tuesday on the plane with the adviser and the president.

No masks

On Tuesday night, during the debate, Trump’s family and close friends – the capacity was very limited – appeared on the screen without wearing masks that protect their mouth and nose, in front of the wife of Democratic candidate Joe Biden who it took during the 90 minutes that the chaotic and rough encounter lasted.

A former White House communications director and press officer during the 2016 presidential campaign, Hicks returned to the Trump Administration in February to work closely with one of Trump’s closest advisers, Jared Kushner. The millennial Connecticut was and is one of the people most loyal to Donald Trump and his low profile allowed him to survive the permanent tumult that haunts the president. She does not have an account on Twitter and on Instagram it is private.

Hicks left the White House in 2018 to accept a leadership position in the communications office of the Fox Corporation. A model by profession, the young woman lacked any political experience before joining the Trump campaign in 2016. Prior to that time That changed her life, the young woman worked for Ivanka Trump, daughter of the president.

