“For having combined commercial policies with inclusion and sustainability actions in order to achieve increasingly higher quality standards in the fields of innovation and technology, for giving value to the voice of employees and for the extreme attention and care of the customer”. Authos Spa Benefit Society awarded with the prestigious Le Fonti Awards. An award that selects the best companies in Italy and around the world for the results achieved in the last 12 months. ‘Being a point of reference on issues such as sustainability and inclusion is the greatest value we have achieved after so many efforts, not only economic, but of corporate virtuousness’. These are the statements of the president and CEO Francesco Di Ciommo.