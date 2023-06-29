His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and appointed President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), affirmed that the UAE is working, in accordance with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, to enhance cooperation with friends and partners around the world to achieve sustainable development, support climate action and build a better future for the current and future generations.

This came during His Excellency’s participation in the London Climate Action Week 2023, where he met His Majesty King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and conveyed to him the greetings of the UAE leadership and its keenness to strengthen the close relations between the two friendly countries. He also met with a group of relevant officials, including His Excellency Grant Shapps, Member of Parliament and Minister for Energy Security and Climate Neutrality in the United Kingdom, Lord Zack Goldsmith, Secretary of State for Overseas Territories, the Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and the Environment, and a number of business leaders, university students, and activists Young climate.

The President-designate of COP28 participated in a meeting on climate solutions in the presence of HM King Charles III, Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, H.E. Graham Stewart, MP and Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Climate Neutrality, the Vice-Presidents of the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, and the heads of AstraZeneca, Ofo Energy and GRED Serv, and HSBC Bank.

His Excellency’s visit to London comes within the framework of the UAE’s cooperation efforts with those concerned in the United Kingdom regarding the establishment of a comprehensive work system to enhance integration between policies, technology, finance and individuals. During the visit, a consensus was reached with the UK government on the importance of policies aimed at increasing climate investments, motivating investors to finance climate technology, and consulting with young climate activists to advance the agenda and priorities of COP28.

During his participation in the London Climate Action Week, His Excellency explained that reducing emissions by 43 percent in the next seven years requires a comprehensive and integrated system of work linking policies, technology, financing, individuals, and supportive legislation to stimulate the adoption of clean energy sources and reduce emissions, and it is clear that the world needs to Apply the latest technology quickly and widely. So, it is necessary to make available financing and a lot of capital around the world, especially in emerging and developing economies. He added: “The success of these efforts depends mainly on individuals. We need to build capacities and develop skills to train young people for future jobs, because we must achieve real achievements in climate action simultaneously with providing opportunities for economic and social development.”

He continued, saying: “This is a crucial stage, and we must face the existing problems and the current situation with complete frankness. We need a radical correction of the course of action, and we must move from the stage of words to the stage of action and achievement.”

His Excellency stressed that COP28 will work to narrow the gap between the current situation and the goals of 2030, and achieve a logical, practical, gradual and fair transition in the energy sector, and motivate all concerned to work in a new way. He also stressed the need to develop the performance of financing institutions and invest in renewable energy technologies to maintain the possibility of achieving the goal Avoiding global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

During his visit, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber also held two meetings with the UK Government’s Ministers for Energy Security and Climate Neutrality, Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Development, to discuss key initiatives and areas of collaboration in the run-up to COP28.

His Excellency also visited the headquarters of the “Octopus Energy” company in London, accompanied by its founding CEO, Greg Jackson, and discussed the latest technologies that support the deployment of renewable energy production and storage solutions, improving energy efficiency, and helping to quickly reach climate neutrality.

The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, the UAE’s leading global company in the field of renewable energy, whose Excellency Dr. In UK energy storage battery systems, following its acquisition of Arlington Energy, Masdar entered into a partnership with Octopus Energy to obtain licenses to use Octopus Energy’s leading technology platform Kraken to manage energy storage units at low cost and with maximum efficiency. The platform aims to manage 100,000 devices and reach an energy production capacity of 6 gigawatts by the end of 2023, which will help accelerate the acquisition of more energy supplies from renewable energy sources while reducing its cost.

During his visit, His Excellency attended a forum with university students and young climate activists, hosted by Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei.

Minister of Community Development and Climate Leader for Youth at the COP28 Conference. The meeting aimed to find out the views of young people to promote the agenda and priorities of the conference, including ways to support the negotiation process and reach the desired results within a framework of fairness and inclusion of all.

Addressing the participants in the consultative youth meeting, His Excellency said, “Your generation plays a very important role, because you are dealing with the major challenges of climate change, and because you offer many solutions, and we must listen to your opinions and points of view, and empower you to bring about the desired positive change, and we need pioneers like you who have The enthusiasm required to achieve qualitative achievements.

His Excellency reaffirmed his commitment to make COP28 the most inclusive conference of the parties, by providing opportunities for young people who have never been involved in the negotiating process, including those who come from countries that have experienced climate disasters, stressing the importance of targeted initiatives such as the International Youth Climate Delegates Program. His Excellency stressed the keenness of the presidency of the COP28 conference to make the voices of youth heard to the world, and called on them to support climate action through their passion, focus and courage, explaining that “the time has come to change the approach and system of climate action because we will not be able to achieve our goals through the usual traditional methods.”