Club América is focused on the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX where they will face the leader of the general classification, the Tuzos de Pachuca and will seek to continue in the fight for the championship.
However, the azulcrema directive has begun to plan what the next tournament will be, particularly in the matter of ups and downs, there is still no significant progress, since Santiago Baths confirmed that you don’t see a lot of modifications needed to the template through the Fox SportsRadio.
“Not many changes are needed, but we are going step by step. We have to see how we finish the tournament, I hope we do it by lifting the cup, appointing a coach and sitting down to plan the next tournament, the ups and downs”
– Santiago Baths.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
However, one of the possible incorporations that have been handled in the orbit of the Eagles is the return of Diego Lainez. about that situation, Bathrooms He was very clear in acknowledging that although there have been talks with the Betis team about the youth squad, it is difficult for them to let him out because they take him into consideration.
“Betis has it considered, who would not like to have Lainez in their ranks? Obviously they have open doors, but it is very complicated. Betis is not easy to negotiate, they have loan options in Europe, there have been talks, but not there is nothing,” said the manager.
This Thursday, May 19, they will play the first leg of the semifinals against the Tuzos at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ against the leaders of the regular phase and on Sunday, May 22, the ‘Bella Airosa’ will do the same.
#President #Deportivo #del #América #talks #return #Diego #Lainez #América
Leave a Reply