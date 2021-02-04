The president of the Community, the members of the Governing Council and the deputies of the Assembly will render accounts from now on before the investigating courts if they commit any crime, after yesterday approving the modification of the Statute of Autonomy that abolishes the surveys. Until now, only higher instances such as the TSJ had the competence to investigate, prosecute, prosecute and, where appropriate, convict political representatives, who also lose immunity and may be detained by the security forces if they commit offenses that they no longer have to do. be “flagrant” as today.

The Senate yesterday validated with 227 votes in favor, none against and 30 abstentions the new wording of articles 25 and 33 of the Statute, now without the points that regulated the surveys and immunity. There are no more parliamentary procedures left and the regulation must be published soon in the Official State Gazette to enter into force. Thus ends a journey of almost four years, since the statutory reform came out of the Assembly on April 26, 2017. The Region is the second autonomy, after the Canary Islands, that ends this figure.

The shadow of PAS



The debate in the Upper House brought up old wounds from the recent political past. The shadow of former president Pedro Antonio Sánchez was present. And it is that the initiative to eliminate the surveys starts from the times of the resignation of Sánchez. Although the proposal came from the PSOE, Ciudadanos was key so that it could be approved, since a qualified majority was needed and Cs forced the PP to vote in favor of it as a condition to invest Fernando López Miras.

The proposal came out of the Regional Assembly in April 2017 and has spent almost four years of parliamentary journey



This was claimed by the orange senator, Miguel Sánchez, who had a detail with former colleagues from the last legislature in the Assembly when he mentioned from the rostrum Óscar Urralburu, María Giménez, Joaquín López, Rosa Peñalver, Emilio Ivars, Víctor Martínez, Violante Tomás and Domingo Coronado, among others.

Although he began by citing Calderón de la Barca, Miguel Sánchez did not want to talk about the past, but instead focused on the present when referring to the scandal of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the Region. «Certain high officials of my land have believed themselves to have the privilege of getting their vaccines first. From now on, in Murcia we are going to put our feet on the ground for these politicians, since they are the same as all citizens, “said the senator from Cs.

The past of the Region came to light in the debate in the Upper House when the PP claimed former President Sánchez



The most commented intervention was that of Francisco Bernabé, of the PP. Despite the fact that his group voted in favor of the reform, the senator launched harsh criticism against it. After defining the surveys “more like a prerogative than a privilege”, Bernabé clarified that it is false that politicians had impunity before the law. “The graduates are judged by more expert and qualified judges, constituted in bodies of a multi-personal nature, so that they better resist the pressures of external disturbing powers,” recalled the parliamentarian. He even defended that the graduates have less margin to appeal a conviction than citizens who submit to the courts of first instance and instruction.

“Newscast penalties”



But Bernabé’s speech stood out for his fiery defense of Pedro Antonio Sánchez, whom he gave as an example of a politician who has suffered parallel trials “and newscast penalties.” «I break a spear and a thousand more that were necessary in favor of him, which left a Presidency that had won at the polls because of an unprecedented political and media hunt. The judges have been filing during these three years, one after another, the false complaints that they made. A man, yesterday and today, innocent. I hope that those who lynched him so much will one day have the decency to ask his forgiveness, “he said.

The popular representative warned that with what was approved yesterday, especially the withdrawal of immunity, “we are advancing as if we were a populist banana republic instead of a modern European democracy.”

For her part, the PSRM senator, Lourdes Retuerto, denounced that the PP delayed the reform “with Machiavellian juggling” and claimed “the example” that in her opinion was given by the PSRM secretary general, Diego Conesa, when he went to testify when the Totana’s investigating court gave him the opportunity for the case of the fine not processed in Alhama.

José Manuel Marín, Vox senator for the Region, also took part in the Senate debate.