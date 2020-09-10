Sarran It’s the least populated city of this Tour, barely reaches 300 inhabitants, however enjoys worldwide projection because of who was its most illustrious neighbor, Jacques Chirac. The previous president of the Republic (1995-2007) He purchased the sixteenth century Château de Bity in March 1969 along with his spouse, Bernadette. From then till his demise, a 12 months in the past, each frequented this municipality situated 500 kilometers from his native Paris.

On this second residence, Chirac acquired a personal go to to the Chinese language president Jiang Zemin in 1999. And shortly after, in December 2000, he inaugurated the President Jacques Chirac Museum, which remains to be energetic. The chief determined to current these current gathered throughout their worldwide summits within the area. The museum completely welcomes 150 items from around the globe, organized by geographical areas, amongst that are Cowboy boots given to him by former United States President Invoice Clinton in Denver in 1997. It additionally homes a library and rooms for short-term exhibitions.

His first short-term exhibition was ‘France and Sport after 1995’. Among the many objects that acorThere was a bicycle of Jeannie Longo, or the shirt of Zinedine Zidane with the legendary quantity 10. The exhibition coincided with the primary touchdown of the Tour in Sarran, on July 25, 2001. The German gained Jean Voigt, escaped with Bradley McGee, however the principle sports activities information was a horrible heap, which despatched to the hospital of Tulle 5 cyclists with completely different fractures: Montgomery he broke his cheekbone and nostril; Chente Garcia, andl left scaphoid; Heppner, Pozzi and Wauters, clavicles. Haimar Zubeldia, that he couldn’t keep away fromTo his compatriot Chente, he described it like this: “This appears just like the Paris-Dakar.”

The chief of that Tour was Lance Armstrong, that by then he had acquired the information that he can be the daddy of twins, and had introduced his change of European home of Nhoists to Girona, the place sports activities preparation and the drug entice can be simpler for him. Armstrong, a Texan, couldn’t think about at the moment that he was going to lose that Tour and all of the others. In Sarran there may be nothing left of him. Just a few boots from Clinton cowboy.