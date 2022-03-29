The president of Peru, the leftist Pedro Castillo, was saved this Monday from being removed by the Congress dominated by the right-wing opposition, at the close of a political trial that kept the country in suspense.

After a debate lasting more than eight hours in Congress, in which the president presented his defenses at the beginning and then 95 parliamentarians spoke, only 55 legislators voted in favor of the dismissal, 54 against and 19 abstained. 87 votes were required to be approved.

(It may be of interest to you: Biden presents a budget with more defense spending due to the war in Europe).

“The resolution to declare the vacancy of the presidency of the republic has not been approved,” declared the head of Congress, the opposition María del Carmen Alva, after the vote held after 11:00 p.m. local time (04:00 GMT on Tuesday).

The result of the vote was not surprising, because the Peruvian media had anticipated that the radical opponents did not have the necessary votes to remove the ruler, a 52-year-old rural teacher, from power.

I salute that common sense, responsibility and democracy prevailed. I recognize the parliamentarians who voted against the vacancy, and I respect the decision of those who did. I call everyone to close this page and work together for the great challenges of the country. – Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) March 29, 2022

“I salute that good sense, responsibility and democracy prevailed. I recognize the parliamentarians who voted against the vacancy, and I respect the decision of those who did,” Castillo said on Twitter after the vote.

“I call on everyone to close this page and work together for the country’s great challenges,” he added.

(Keep reading: At least 5,000 dead in Mariúpol due to the Russian offensive, Ukraine denounces).

People demonstrating their support for the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, outside the Congress in Lima. Photo: Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP

“We do not assume this as a defeat,” said parliamentarian Alejandro Muñante, of the right-wing Popular Renovation party, which promoted the motion to vacate Castillo.

The opposition accused Castillo of lacking direction and allowing alleged corruption in his environment. In addition, they criticized his constant ministerial crises that translate into four cabinets in eight months, something unprecedented in Peru.

Castillo went to Congress to present his defenses -although he was not required by law- together with his lawyer, José Félix Palomino.

This was the second vacancy motion against Castillo, who assumed the presidency in July 2021 after winning a tight runoff over right-wing Keiko Fujimori. In December, Congress threw out a similar measure.

Had he been fired, Castillo would have had a fate similar to that of two of his predecessors, the centrist Martín Vizcarra, dismissed by Congress in November 2020, and the right-wing Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who resigned in March 2018 when it became clear that it would not survive a second impeachment trial.

(Don’t stop reading: Trump ‘probably’ committed a serious crime by obstructing Congress.)

‘There is no proof’

Pedro Castillo, President of Peru. See also Podemos obtains the support of ERC and Más País to take to the TC the withdrawal from Congress of the reform of the Statute of the Region of Murcia Photo: Cris BOURONCLE / AFP

The parliamentary session began with the releases of Castillo, who answered some of the questions against him. He later withdrew from the chamber and the lawyer Palomino continued making the defenses.

“There is no evidence that directly links the president to any act of corruption,” Palomino told the plenary.

While Castillo’s lawyer was speaking, the head of Congress temporarily suspended the session when a brawl arose over a sign placed on her seat by the Fujimorist legislator Vivian Olivos, which said “vacancy now” and that the ruling party demanded it be removed.

(Keep reading: No signs of shooting at Cancun Airport: airport group).

Simultaneously, Demonstrations for and against Castillo’s dismissal took place around the legislative building, with the participation of hundreds of people.

A dismissal has been in the air since his election in 2021, when his rivals denounced “fraud” despite the endorsement of his victory by the OAS, the European Union and the United States.

less votes

There is no evidence directly linking the president to any act of corruption

Congress decided two weeks ago to take Castillo to a lightning impeachment trial by 76 votes, 41 against and one abstention. However, this Monday the promoters of the motion only garnered 55 votes.

Coinciding with the political trial of the president, a survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies released this Monday by the newspaper ‘La República’ revealed that 79% of Peruvians disapprove of the performance of Congress, over Castillo’s disapproval (66%, according to the latest Ipsos survey, three points less than in February).

People demonstrating their support for the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, outside the Congress in Lima. See also Peru: the president, Pedro Castillo, announces a new recomposition of his cabinet of ministers Photo: Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP

One of the reasons why the vacancy request became recurrent is the absence of a parliamentary majority of the government in power. This has been happening since 2016, when Peru entered into a power clash dynamic that led it to have up to three presidents in one week in November 2020.

(Also: Honduras will extradite former President Hernández to the US for drug trafficking).

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States has expressed its concern by pointing out that “the presidential vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity lacks an objective definition and has not been interpreted by the Constitutional Court of Peru, which may affect the separation and independence of public powers”.

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) expressed its solidarity with Castillo and urged respect for the “popular will” in a March 14 statement.

Despite the political tension, Peru is calm and all public and private activities are taking place normally.

AFP

You can also read:

– Peru, the country in which it became almost normal to remove its presidents.

– ‘Russia has neither tried nor intends to interfere in Colombia.’

– Violence in El Salvador: Bukele calls for a state of emergency.