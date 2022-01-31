CR Madrid Monday, 31 January 2022, 23:22



The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced this Monday that he will form a new government to renew the one led by Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez, who reported that he resigned “due to the impossibility of achieving consensus for the benefit of the country.” The president proceeded to dismiss the entire Cabinet after the resignation of his hitherto responsible.

Castillo, however, tried to justify such a drastic change in the need for a “renewal” of equipment, despite the fact that the current government had barely been in office for four months. “The Cabinet is under constant evaluation,” he wrote on Twitter. However, he thanked “the support” of Vásquez and the rest of the ministers.

He announced the changes hours after accepting the resignation of Interior Minister Avelino Guillén and dismissing the head of the National Police, Javier Gallardo, who had been involved in a confrontation in recent weeks.

“Roaring Silence”



Guillén resigned on Friday as he did not feel supported by Castillo in his recommendation to dismiss Gallardo, with whom he had major disagreements in his opinion on changes and promotions in the Police. In addition, they maintained discrepancies over appointments in key Police departments and allegations of corruption within the body itself, with the alleged payment of bribes of up to 25,000 dollars in exchange for promotions, according to Efe reports.

In an interview published on Sunday in the newspaper ‘La República’, Guillén stated that “he hoped that the President of the Republic would support his minister, but he preferred to remain silent and put himself in profile.” “It’s a thunderous silence, because it says a lot,” he added. For his part, Vásquez affirmed this Monday that the Government had reached “a critical moment” with the crisis generated in the Ministry of the Interior, which he considered part of “a structural problem of corruption in various State instances.” For this reason, he insisted on the need to carry out profound reforms in the country.